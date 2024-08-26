Leverne Senn
July 25, 1929 –
August 16, 2024
Leverne Senn, 95, of Campbellsport, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2024 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.
Leverne was born on July 25, 1929 to Benjamin and Frances (nee Ferber) Ablard at the Ablard farm in the Town of Ashford. She grew up on the family farm and attended Campbellsport High School where she was a cheerleader and the class valedictorian. She studied Home Economics Education at UW-Stout and was nearing graduation with honors when polio struck in 1951, leaving her partially paralyzed for most of a semester, delaying her graduation until 1952. Peter Senn, the love of her life, proposed while she was hospitalized. They were married on October 5, 1951 while he was on a brief military leave during his service in the army.
When Peter was discharged from the army, they purchased their dairy farm in Campbellsport, and Leverne worked for several years as a home economics teacher. They raised four children and sponsored eight foreign exchange students from Germany and one from Japan.
Leverne served on the Campbellsport School Board for 16 years, serving as clerk of the Board for many of those years. Leverne was the general leader and clothing project leader of the Campbellsport 4-H club for 33 years as the club grew from a size of 10 members to over 120. She was on the WI State Fair Park Board of Directors for six years, serving as elected chairperson for three years. Leverne was a faithful and active member of the Trinity Methodist Church in Lomira all her life. She served the church in various roles such as planning meals, making food, and serving at events.
In 1976, President Gerald Ford visited the Senn farm while campaigning in Wisconsin. Leverne prepared breakfast for President Ford and the Senn family after he completed his tour of the farm. She received the Friends of Extension Award from the UW Extension Service in 1984. Peter and Leverne received the Master Agriculturist Award from the Wisconsin Agriculturist Magazine in 1984. Leverne was an active partner of Senland Farms for over 60 years, actively working in the barn, milking cows and keeping the farm financial records until Leverne was in her mid 80’s.
Throughout her life, Leverne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and gardener, kept her home immaculate, and was exceptionally kind to all. She was a perfectionist in all she did and was always willing to patiently teach her skills to anyone who was interested in learning. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Leverne is survived by her four children, James (Deborah) Senn of Campbellsport, Deborah (Larry) Pollack of Ripon, Mary Beth (Paul) Schlecht of Franklin, and Daniel (Kim) Senn of Springfield MO; twelve grandchildren, Chris (Kelly) Pollack, Crystal (Grant) Wilson, Angela (Ricky) Fairbank, Adam (Kristina) Schlecht, Therese (Jeremy) Keifenheim, Theodore Senn, Travis (Bethany) Senn, Rebecca Senn, Daniel Senn, Samuel Senn, David Senn, and Rachel Senn; 15 great-grandchildren, sister Lila Ebert, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Leverne was preceded in death by her dear husband Peter on April 3, 2007, parents Benjamin and Frances Ablard, in-laws Peter and Helen Senn, sister-in-law Esther Roth, brother-in-law Jon Ebert, sister-in-law Louise Roth, and brother-in-law John Roth.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, 300 Church Street in Lomira, on Saturday Aug. 31 from 9:00 – 12:00. Funeral services will be held at the church following visitation at 12:00 followed by a luncheon for all. Family committal service will be held at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Memorials would be appreciated to Trinity Methodist Church or the Fond du Lac County 4-H Adult Leaders Association.
Thanks to Hope Senior Living, Hope Health & Rehabilitation, and St. Croix Hospice for the great care Leverne received since February 2020.
Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family and online guestbook and condolences is at www.twohigfunerals.com.
