Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Darlene Sterr

Darlene Sterr Darlene Sterr

Dar­lene Lily Sterr, age 90, of Mayville,  passed away peace­fully on Thurs­day, Aug. 22, 2024, at Prairie Ridge As­sisted Liv­ing in Mayville.
Dar­lene was born on Oc­to­ber 28, 1933, in the town of LeRoy. She was the daugh­ter of Elmer and Leona (Franke) Schaum­burg. Dar­lene was a mem­ber of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Dar­lene was united in mar­riage to Glenn A. Sterr on Au­gust 13, 1955, in the town of LeRoy. To­gether they worked in the fields of the Sterr home­stead. Glenn pre­ceded Dar­lene in death on May 3, 1996. Dar­lene was united in mar­riage to Jerome F. Ster­nat on Au­gust 24, 2002, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Dar­lene was em­ployed at the Hart­ford and the Mayville and the Lomira Shoe Fac­tory. She worked in var­i­ous other places and later re­tired from Mayville Metal Prod­ucts in 1983.
Dar­lene en­joyed trav­el­ing on bus trips to many dif­fer­ent des­ti­na­tions, play­ing cards, and see­ing Daniel O’Don­nel con­certs. She en­joyed being out­doors and fish­ing. Work­ing out­side in her flow­ers was her pas­sion.
Dar­lene will be deeply missed by her dear friends Mon­ica and Mike Brum­mond; and her step­sons Bruce (Kay) Ster­nat and John Ster­nat. She is fur­ther sur­vived by other rel­a­tives and friends.
Dar­lene was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her first hus­band, Glenn Sterr; her sec­ond hus­band, Jerome Ster­nat; fa­ther-in-law Clarence Sterr and her mother-in-law Eileen Sterr.
Fu­neral Ser­vices for Dar­lene took place on Tues­day, Aug. 27, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Traci Maass of­fi­ci­at­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion for Dar­lene was held at church on Tues­day, Aug. 27, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 12:00 p.m. En­tomb­ment fol­lowed at the Shrine of Rest Mau­soleum in Fond du Lac.
Memo­ri­als in Dar­lene’s honor may be di­rected St Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church or Pre­cep­tor Home Health Hos­pice.
Thank You to the staff at Prairie Ridge and Pre­cep­tor Home Health Hos­pice for their care and com­pas­sion. They all were truly a bless­ing.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Iris A. Miller
EPSON MFP image
Campbellsport News

Iris A. Miller

  Iris A. Miller (nee Van De Zande), orig­i­nally of Camp­bell­sport, passed away on Au­gust...

Posted on

Lincoln Menne
Kewaskum Statesman

Lincoln Menne

Lin­coln Charles Menne, 6, of Fond du Lac, trag­i­cally passed away on Wednes­day, Aug. 21,...

Posted on

Wesley “Wes” Holl
Kewaskum Statesman

Wesley “Wes” Holl

Wesley “Wes” Holl, 73, of Kewaskum passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, with his...

Posted on

Leverne Senn
Campbellsport News

Leverne Senn

July 25, 1929 – Au­gust 16, 2024  Lev­erne Senn, 95, of Camp­bell­sport, passed away...

Posted on

Lola Larinda Scheberl Lechner
Dodge County Pionier

Lola Larinda Scheberl Lechner

Lola Larinda Scheberl Lechner, 82, of Kekoskee, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024. Born on...

Posted on

James “Jim” Lee Lohr
Dodge County Pionier

James “Jim” Lee Lohr

James “Jim” Lee Lohr joined his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2024. Jim was born October 21,...

Posted on