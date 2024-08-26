Darlene Sterr
Darlene Lily Sterr, age 90, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.
Darlene was born on October 28, 1933, in the town of LeRoy. She was the daughter of Elmer and Leona (Franke) Schaumburg. Darlene was a member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Darlene was united in marriage to Glenn A. Sterr on August 13, 1955, in the town of LeRoy. Together they worked in the fields of the Sterr homestead. Glenn preceded Darlene in death on May 3, 1996. Darlene was united in marriage to Jerome F. Sternat on August 24, 2002, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Darlene was employed at the Hartford and the Mayville and the Lomira Shoe Factory. She worked in various other places and later retired from Mayville Metal Products in 1983.
Darlene enjoyed traveling on bus trips to many different destinations, playing cards, and seeing Daniel O’Donnel concerts. She enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. Working outside in her flowers was her passion.
Darlene will be deeply missed by her dear friends Monica and Mike Brummond; and her stepsons Bruce (Kay) Sternat and John Sternat. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Glenn Sterr; her second husband, Jerome Sternat; father-in-law Clarence Sterr and her mother-in-law Eileen Sterr.
Funeral Services for Darlene took place on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Traci Maass officiating. A visitation for Darlene was held at church on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment followed at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
Memorials in Darlene’s honor may be directed St Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church or Preceptor Home Health Hospice.
Thank You to the staff at Prairie Ridge and Preceptor Home Health Hospice for their care and compassion. They all were truly a blessing.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com