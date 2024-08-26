Darlene Sterr

Dar­lene Lily Sterr, age 90, of Mayville, passed away peace­fully on Thurs­day, Aug. 22, 2024, at Prairie Ridge As­sisted Liv­ing in Mayville.

Dar­lene was born on Oc­to­ber 28, 1933, in the town of LeRoy. She was the daugh­ter of Elmer and Leona (Franke) Schaum­burg. Dar­lene was a mem­ber of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Dar­lene was united in mar­riage to Glenn A. Sterr on Au­gust 13, 1955, in the town of LeRoy. To­gether they worked in the fields of the Sterr home­stead. Glenn pre­ceded Dar­lene in death on May 3, 1996. Dar­lene was united in mar­riage to Jerome F. Ster­nat on Au­gust 24, 2002, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Dar­lene was em­ployed at the Hart­ford and the Mayville and the Lomira Shoe Fac­tory. She worked in var­i­ous other places and later re­tired from Mayville Metal Prod­ucts in 1983.

Dar­lene en­joyed trav­el­ing on bus trips to many dif­fer­ent des­ti­na­tions, play­ing cards, and see­ing Daniel O’Don­nel con­certs. She en­joyed being out­doors and fish­ing. Work­ing out­side in her flow­ers was her pas­sion.

Dar­lene will be deeply missed by her dear friends Mon­ica and Mike Brum­mond; and her step­sons Bruce (Kay) Ster­nat and John Ster­nat. She is fur­ther sur­vived by other rel­a­tives and friends.

Dar­lene was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her first hus­band, Glenn Sterr; her sec­ond hus­band, Jerome Ster­nat; fa­ther-in-law Clarence Sterr and her mother-in-law Eileen Sterr.

Fu­neral Ser­vices for Dar­lene took place on Tues­day, Aug. 27, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Traci Maass of­fi­ci­at­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion for Dar­lene was held at church on Tues­day, Aug. 27, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 12:00 p.m. En­tomb­ment fol­lowed at the Shrine of Rest Mau­soleum in Fond du Lac.

Memo­ri­als in Dar­lene’s honor may be di­rected St Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church or Pre­cep­tor Home Health Hos­pice.

Thank You to the staff at Prairie Ridge and Pre­cep­tor Home Health Hos­pice for their care and com­pas­sion. They all were truly a bless­ing.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

