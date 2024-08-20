Dodge County Pionier
Robert M. “Bob” Schultz, 75, of Mayville, went to be with Jesus on Thurs­day, Aug. 15, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hos­pi­tal in Green Bay with his lov­ing fam­ily by his side.
Bob was born the son of Vic­tor and LaV­erne (Laabs) Schultz on July 20, 1949, in Fond du Lac. He was a grad­u­ate of Mayville High School. After proudly serv­ing his coun­try in the United States Army, he re­turned to Mayville where he was em­ployed by Mayville En­gi­neer­ing Com­pany (MEC) for 29 years, re­tir­ing in 2000.
It was at the Theresa Com­mu­nity Pic­nic in the sum­mer of 1967 where he would meet the love of his life, Shirley Neumeyer. They were mar­ried on July 24, 1971, at St. An­drew’s in LeRoy. Bob and Shirley en­joyed 53 years of mar­riage and be­came the proud par­ents of Michelle and Chad. But Bob’s great­est joy would come when he be­came “Papa” to Ellie, Abbey, Ma­rina, Ethan and Greyson.
In the sum­mer, Bob and Shirley looked for­ward to spend­ing every week­end they could at Lake Puck­away with fam­ily, es­pe­cially John and Ardis Ste­ger. He en­joyed fish­ing and dri­ving the pon­toon boat while his grand­chil­dren tubed be­hind it. In the fall, his place at the lake be­came the leg­endary “Deer Camp.” He cher­ished the tra­di­tions as well as the new mem­o­ries made dur­ing hunt­ing sea­son each No­vem­ber. Dur­ing the win­ters, Bob and Shirley would es­cape to sunny Florida where they would con­tinue to host fam­ily vis­its. Bob ea­gerly an­tic­i­pated the ar­rival of his grand­chil­dren to spend hours on the beach and trips to Dis­ney too nu­mer­ous to count.
As a ded­i­cated Green Bay Pack­ers sea­son ticket holder, Bob en­joyed tail­gat­ing at Lam­beau Field with fam­ily and friends as well as or­ga­niz­ing bus trips to fol­low his fa­vorite team around the coun­try.
Bob is sur­vived by his wife, Shirley; daugh­ter, Michelle (Heath) Kum­merow and son, Chad (Eileen) Schultz; grand­chil­dren, Ellie, Abbey, Ma­rina, Ethan (fiancée Cather­ine), and Greyson; sib­lings, Allen (Marlis) Schultz, Geral­dine (Kent) Komin­ska, and Ardis Ste­ger; and sis­ters-in-law, Betty Jane (Gor­don) Belling, Eu­nice Kuen, and Gertrude (John) Welak. Bob is fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.
Bob was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents; his mother and fa­ther-in-law, Alois and Lorena Neumeyer; and broth­ers-in-law, John Ste­ger, Nor­man Kuen, and Alois Jr. (Lynette) Neumeyer.
A Memo­r­ial Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial will take place on Fri­day, Aug. 23, at 12 p.m. at St. An­drew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy with Rev. Fr. Ed Ko­r­nath pre­sid­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion for Bob will take place on Fri­day, Aug. 23, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 12 p.m. In­urn­ment at St. An­drew’s Ceme­tery will take place on a later date.
The fam­ily would like to ex­tend their sin­cere thanks and grat­i­tude to the staff at Hill­side Manor in Beaver Dam for the ex­cel­lent care Bob re­ceived dur­ing his time there.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

