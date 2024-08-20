Robert M. “Bob” Schultz
Robert M. “Bob” Schultz, 75, of Mayville, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay with his loving family by his side.
Bob was born the son of Victor and LaVerne (Laabs) Schultz on July 20, 1949, in Fond du Lac. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. After proudly serving his country in the United States Army, he returned to Mayville where he was employed by Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) for 29 years, retiring in 2000.
It was at the Theresa Community Picnic in the summer of 1967 where he would meet the love of his life, Shirley Neumeyer. They were married on July 24, 1971, at St. Andrew’s in LeRoy. Bob and Shirley enjoyed 53 years of marriage and became the proud parents of Michelle and Chad. But Bob’s greatest joy would come when he became “Papa” to Ellie, Abbey, Marina, Ethan and Greyson.
In the summer, Bob and Shirley looked forward to spending every weekend they could at Lake Puckaway with family, especially John and Ardis Steger. He enjoyed fishing and driving the pontoon boat while his grandchildren tubed behind it. In the fall, his place at the lake became the legendary “Deer Camp.” He cherished the traditions as well as the new memories made during hunting season each November. During the winters, Bob and Shirley would escape to sunny Florida where they would continue to host family visits. Bob eagerly anticipated the arrival of his grandchildren to spend hours on the beach and trips to Disney too numerous to count.
As a dedicated Green Bay Packers season ticket holder, Bob enjoyed tailgating at Lambeau Field with family and friends as well as organizing bus trips to follow his favorite team around the country.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Michelle (Heath) Kummerow and son, Chad (Eileen) Schultz; grandchildren, Ellie, Abbey, Marina, Ethan (fiancée Catherine), and Greyson; siblings, Allen (Marlis) Schultz, Geraldine (Kent) Kominska, and Ardis Steger; and sisters-in-law, Betty Jane (Gordon) Belling, Eunice Kuen, and Gertrude (John) Welak. Bob is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Alois and Lorena Neumeyer; and brothers-in-law, John Steger, Norman Kuen, and Alois Jr. (Lynette) Neumeyer.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Aug. 23, at 12 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy with Rev. Fr. Ed Kornath presiding. A visitation for Bob will take place on Friday, Aug. 23, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Inurnment at St. Andrew’s Cemetery will take place on a later date.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam for the excellent care Bob received during his time there.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com