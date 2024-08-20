Lola Larinda Scheberl Lechner, 82, of Kekoskee, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024.

Born on January 2, 1942, in Farmersville, Town of Leroy, Dodge County, Lola was the cherished daughter of Adolph William Scheberl and Agnes Clara (nee’ Adelmeyer) Scheberl. She spent her early years on the family farm on Elm Road south of Farmersville, a place that held a special place in her heart.

Lola was baptized on January 18, 1942, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Kekoskee by Pastor Reuben O. Marti. Her sponsors were Mrs. Lila (Lorinda) Adelmeyer and Mr. Melvin Czoschke. She was confirmed on March 25, 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, by Pastor Gerhard Nass. After graduating from Mayville High School in 1960, Lola embarked on a lifelong journey of faith and community service.

On August 13, 1960, Lola married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Lester Lechner, and they made their home in Kekoskee. Lola became an active member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she contributed to Sunday School program for 50 years, serving as a teacher and superintendent. Her dedication to the church extended to the Ladies Aid, where she held numerous offices.

Lola was passionate about the great outdoors, becoming a member of the Horicon Marsh Bowmen in 1963 and a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Bowhunters. She enjoyed dancing, hunting, fishing, and camping, and creating lasting memories with her family at their mobile home and 40 acres of hunting land north of Wild Rose.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd; beloved children, Timothy Lechner of Kekoskee and Tina Lechner of Stevens Point; as well as her siblings and in-laws, Lilas Mae and Lee Grabow, Virginia Scheberl, Linda and William Yaktus, and Luann Rader; as well as many loved cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents; siblings and in-laws, LaValle and Joe Simich, Lillian and Don Fischer, Leona and Bill Mattson, Lloyd Scheberl, Lynette (Susie) and Alois (Sony) Neumeyer, Dan Rader, Doris (Lechner) and Leon Schneider; and several dear family members.

A service celebrating Lola’s life was held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 12 p.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kekoskee with Rev. William Carter officiating. A visitation for Lola was held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Interment followed the service at Kekoskee Cemetery in Kekoskee. Friends and family were invited to join in honoring her memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

Lola will be remembered for her unwavering faith and her deep love for her family. Her legacy of kindness, service, and joy in the outdoors will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

Share







