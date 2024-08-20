Kenneth “Kenny” W. Jungers died peacefully on August 15, 2024, with his loving family gathered around him.

He was born on April 6, 1934, on the family farm in the Town of Fredonia to Nicholas and Cecillia (nee Schlosser) Jungers.

On May 4, 1968, Kenny was united in marriage to Katherine “Toots” Stoffel at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport, where they continue to be members.

Kenny proudly served in the US Army from 1957 to 1963 stationed in Korea.

He was a member of the Lomira American Legion Post 347 and an active member of St. Matthew’s Church.

Kenny started his working career at Cedar Valley Cheese as a milk inspector and went onto service other area businesses, including the Gehl Company, owning/running The Jungers Last Resort Family Restaurant with Toots, and the Sexton and Caretaker at St. Matthew’s Church Cemetery.

Kenny was a lover of his family, the Brewers, his grandkids, sitting on his patio, Blackberry Brandy, word searches, Sheepshead, bullshitting, and playing pranks and jokes on others. Kenny was a lover of life and helping others enjoy it.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Toots; children, Brian (Gale) Jungers, Mark (Barb) Jungers, Lisa (Mark) Schill, and Scott (Robin) Jungers; grandchildren, Ashtyn Jungers, Cole, Justin (fiancé Kelsey), and Luke Jungers, Tristan and Kaitlyn Schill, and Daley and Paige Jungers; his siblings, Peter (Sandy) Jungers, Michael Jungers; and sister-in-law, Bernice Jungers; his brothers-in-law, Ralph (Ruth) Stoffel, Frank (Donna) Stoffel, Donald (Eileen) Stoffel and Tony (Pam) Stoffel; sister-in-law, Genevieve Stoffel; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald Jungers and Dennis Jungers; sister-in-law, Jane Jungers; and niece, Connie Mae Jungers; in-laws, Frank and Otillia Stoffel; brothers-in-law, Rolland Stoffel and Melvin Stoffel; and sister-in-law, Greta Stoffel.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport.

A Mass in Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Military Honors to follow. Rev. Mark Jones officiated and entombment and committal services will be Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac.

The family extends a special thank you to the Nurses and Medical team on 6th floor and ICU at SSM Health Fond du Lac, as well and the many friends and family that have reached out or had the family in their thoughts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthew’s Cemetery Operating Fund or American Legion Post 347 are appreciated.

Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family and online guestbook and condolences is at www.twohigfunerals.com.

