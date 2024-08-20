James “Jim” Lee Lohr joined his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2024.

Jim was born October 21, 1950, in Beaver Dam, to Vera Verona Lohr, nee Macheel, the fourth of five children. He lived his entire life as the third generation to call the house in Mayville a home.

In high school, Jim was a member of the Mayville Legion baseball team, and the Mayville High School baseball, football, and wrestling teams.

He continued his education after high school, taking classes at MPTI in West Bend. Those classes began his lifetime of repairing just about anything he set his mind to. Jim also played guitar in a band called, Altered Image.

Jim worked as an integral part of a team, setting up and taking down conventions and tradeshows in SE Wisconsin. He retired from Wisconsin Exposition Services in Germantown.

While he never married or had children, his friends considered him a part of their families, their children calling him “Uncle”. Jimmy would drop everything to help family or friends, and almost anyone in need. He loved walleye fishing with his best friend and nephew, Paul Schumacher.

Survived by his brother, Charlie Lohr (Dolores); sisters, Sandy Wilmot, Mariheart Swift, and Gina Heidemann (Chris); many nieces, nephews and God children.

Proceeded in death by his mother, Vera Lohr; brothers-in-law, Pat Wilmot and Les Swift; and nephew, Jeremy Becker.

A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Mayville Gun Club, W2868 Farmersville Road, Mayville WI 53050.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

