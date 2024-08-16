Robert A. “Bob” Staehler, 93, of Kewaskum entered eternal life on May 2, 2024, at Kettle Gardens Assisted Living Facility where he had been a resident for a short time.

Bob was born August 29, 1930, in Kewaskum. He was the son of the late Alois and Margaret (Karius) Staehler. Bob was a graduate of Kewaskum High School, with the class of 1948.

He married Jeanne Ann Gill on May 9, 1953, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Parnell. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne.

He is survived by his sister, Kathy (Staehler) Boegel of Niles, IL; four children, Patrick (Deb) Staehler of Richfield, Kerry (Barb) Staehler of Wittenberg, Christine Staehler of Granger, IN, and Jack Staehler (Wendy) of Deer Park, IL; grandchildren, Ryan (Pamela) Staehler, Adam (Jessy) Staehler, Scott (Tuesday) Staehler, Sarah (Jason) Fox, Brandon (Debra) Koth, Joey Staehler, and Samantha Staehler; and step-grandchildren, Melisa (Matt) Britten, Matt (Kelly) Gray; and several great-grandchildren.

He entered the Navy as a seaman right out of high school and became a member of the VF133 Fighter Squadron supporting the Military Air Transport of the Berlin Airlift. In 1950 he became a Flight Deck Director, Aviation Boatsman Mate 2nd Class on the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier on tours across the Atlantic and into the Mediterranean. He was very proud of his naval service, and in 2018 along with his sons, walked with pride across the flight deck and throughout the entire USS Midway Museum in San Diego.

After four years in the Navy, Bob was literally a jack-of-all trades and held various jobs: appliance and electronics repair, bartender, heating oil delivery, and carpet layer. He was employed for over 20 years at Weasler Engineering and retired in 1992. He was very active in local fundraising for volunteer social clubs: American Legion, Lions and Kiwanis, as well as a rescue squad lead on the Kewaskum Voluntary Fire Department. Since 1970, Bob was a very dedicated advocate for the advancement of the sport of snowmobiling in Wisconsin, having served as the founder, instructor and president of Kewaskum Snow-Chiefs and president of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs. He also represented the sport as a member of the Wisconsin Governor’s Council. He loved it so much that he continued riding snowmobiles and ATVs until he was 91 years old!

In retirement, he was an avid woodworker, having built cradles, clocks, and furniture. He was a relentless problem solver, learner and deeply curious about mechanical and electronic gadgets. His familiarity with the internet, smartphones and wearable devices came in handy during the pandemic, where he joined the weekly family video calls which continued until just a few days before he passed. Bob also attended annual deer hunting camp with generations of friends and family through 2023. He loved big band music and attended live shows until just a few years ago and even had his own Pandora station ready to go upon voice command on his smart speaker – he loved that!

He continued to make new friends wherever he went and welcomed new members of his family with love. Of all the things Bob had undertaken over the course of his life, his greatest joy was spending time with people and was happy to tell everyone his most profound accomplishment is his family.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 12 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (331 Main St. – Kewaskum, WI 53040). The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery following Mass.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kettle Gardens Assisted Living in Kewaskum and Preceptor Hospice Care whose professionalism and compassion ensured Bob’s last days were filled with warmth, comfort and caring.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic School in Kewaskum or the charity of your choice.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.

