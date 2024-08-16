Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Pauline L. Norem

Pauline L. Norem Pauline L. Norem
   Pauline L. Norem (nee Sandberg), 81, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2024.
Pauline was born on September 20, 1942, in Ladysmith, to the late Paul and Margaret (nee Naymaster) Sandberg.
Pauline was united in marriage to Allen “Al” Norem on September 14, 1963, in Milwaukee. Allen passed away on February 23, 2023.
   Pauline enjoyed spending her time reading, fishing, needle pointing, camping, and going to her granddaughters’ horse shows. She enjoyed every moment with her family making memories. Pauline certainly lived life to the fullest.
Those left to cherish Pauline’s memory include her son, Eric (Heidie) Norem; grandchildren, Erika (Tom) Dahlen and Andrea (Eric) Nehrkorn; great-grandchildren, Oliver Nehrkorn and Avery Nehrkorn; brother, Gerald Sandberg; other relatives and friends.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
VISITATION: Pauline’s family greeted relatives and friends on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16 South Walnut Street, Mayville, WI, 53050.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Pauline followed visitation at 6 p.m., with Rev. Rich Collier officiating the service. The burial took place on Saturday, Aug.17.
Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pauline’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Share
LATEST NEWS
LaVilla (Vollmer) Wilson
Kewaskum Statesman

LaVilla (Vollmer) Wilson

LaV­illa (Vollmer) Wil­son passed away on Fri­day, Aug. 9, 2024, at The Her­itage at Deer Creek...

Posted on

Robert A. “Bob” Staehler
Kewaskum Statesman

Robert A. “Bob” Staehler

Robert A. "Bob" Staehler, 93, of Kewaskum entered eternal life on May 2, 2024, at Kettle Gardens...

Posted on

Norbert N. ‘Nubby’ Dornfeldt, Jr.
Dodge County Pionier

Norbert N. ‘Nubby’ Dornfeldt, Jr.

Norbert N. ‘Nubby’ Dornfeldt, Jr., age 78, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024,...

Posted on

Shirley M. Gawel
Dodge County Pionier

Shirley M. Gawel

Shirley M. Gawel (nee Holz), 77, died at Aspirus Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids and went to be with...

Posted on

Gary “Dea­con” Lee Har­graves
Dodge County Pionier

Gary “Dea­con” Lee Har­graves

Gary “Dea­con” Lee Har­graves, age 83, of Hori­con, passed away un­ex­pect­edly on...

Posted on

Wayne Wodsedalek
Kewaskum Statesman

Wayne Wodsedalek

Wayne Milton Wodsedalek. age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Aurora Baycare...

Posted on