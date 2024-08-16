Pauline L. Norem (nee Sandberg), 81, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2024.

Pauline was born on September 20, 1942, in Ladysmith, to the late Paul and Margaret (nee Naymaster) Sandberg.

Pauline was united in marriage to Allen “Al” Norem on September 14, 1963, in Milwaukee. Allen passed away on February 23, 2023.

Pauline enjoyed spending her time reading, fishing, needle pointing, camping, and going to her granddaughters’ horse shows. She enjoyed every moment with her family making memories. Pauline certainly lived life to the fullest.

Those left to cherish Pauline’s memory include her son, Eric (Heidie) Norem; grandchildren, Erika (Tom) Dahlen and Andrea (Eric) Nehrkorn; great-grandchildren, Oliver Nehrkorn and Avery Nehrkorn; brother, Gerald Sandberg; other relatives and friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

VISITATION: Pauline’s family greeted relatives and friends on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16 South Walnut Street, Mayville, WI, 53050.

FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Pauline followed visitation at 6 p.m., with Rev. Rich Collier officiating the service. The burial took place on Saturday, Aug.17.

Memorials to the family are appreciated.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pauline’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.