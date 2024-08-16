LaVilla (Vollmer) Wilson
LaVilla (Vollmer) Wilson passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at The Heritage at Deer Creek in New Berlin.
She was born on October 31, 1931, in West Bend to Herman and Rosalia (Thull) Vollmer. LaVilla was baptized at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, grew up on the family farm, and lived in the area throughout her life. In 1950, she graduated from Kewaskum High School.
She was married to Lawrence Wilson on May 29, 1954, at St. Michael’s.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. After raising her children, she worked at the Samaritan Home until her retirement.
Those LaVilla leaves behind to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth (Robin) Wilson of Stillwater, MN, Douglas (Karen) Wilson of West Bend, Russell (Katie) Wilson of Genoa, Clifford (Kathy) Wilson of Brookfield, Laurie (Gary) Drent of West Allis, Barbara (Mark) Maynard of Miami, FL, Wendy (Dave) Becker of Brookfield, and Paula (Chris) Murphy of Malibu, CA. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren, Craig (Krista) Wilson, Scott (Sunshine Sevigny) Wilson, Geoff Wilson, Jamie (Ed) Lim, Kelly (Adam) Faltersack, Tom Wilson, Jim (Ashley) Wilson, Melissa (Shannon) Graham, Michael Maynard, and Parker and Finn Murphy; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Althea (Frank) Falter, Rosalie (Reiny) Follman, and Carolyn Dahlem; as well as other relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; sister, Alfreda Staehler; brother-in-law, Bruce Dahlem; grandson, David Drent; parents, Herman and Rosalie Vollmer; and parents-in-law, Harold and Mildred (Lambeck) Wilson.
VISITATION: LaVilla’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m., until 11:45 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum, WI – 53040).
MASS: A Mass of Christian Burial in honor of LaVilla will follow the visitation, beginning at 12 p.m. with burial after the Mass in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Alzheimer’s Association – WI, or charity of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank Memory Care at The Heritage at Deer Creek, and Brighton Hospice for their care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with LaVilla’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.