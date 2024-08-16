LaVilla (Vollmer) Wilson

LaV­illa (Vollmer) Wil­son passed away on Fri­day, Aug. 9, 2024, at The Her­itage at Deer Creek in New Berlin.

She was born on Oc­to­ber 31, 1931, in West Bend to Her­man and Ros­alia (Thull) Vollmer. LaV­illa was bap­tized at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, grew up on the fam­ily farm, and lived in the area through­out her life. In 1950, she grad­u­ated from Ke­waskum High School.

She was mar­ried to Lawrence Wil­son on May 29, 1954, at St. Michael’s.

She en­joyed spend­ing time with her fam­ily. After rais­ing her chil­dren, she worked at the Samar­i­tan Home until her re­tire­ment.

Those LaV­illa leaves be­hind to cher­ish her mem­ory are her chil­dren, Ken­neth (Robin) Wil­son of Still­wa­ter, MN, Dou­glas (Karen) Wil­son of West Bend, Rus­sell (Katie) Wil­son of Genoa, Clif­ford (Kathy) Wil­son of Brook­field, Lau­rie (Gary) Drent of West Allis, Bar­bara (Mark) May­nard of Miami, FL, Wendy (Dave) Becker of Brook­field, and Paula (Chris) Mur­phy of Mal­ibu, CA. She is fur­ther sur­vived by 12 grand­chil­dren, Craig (Krista) Wil­son, Scott (Sun­shine Se­vi­gny) Wil­son, Geoff Wil­son, Jamie (Ed) Lim, Kelly (Adam) Fal­ter­sack, Tom Wil­son, Jim (Ash­ley) Wil­son, Melissa (Shan­non) Gra­ham, Michael May­nard, and Parker and Finn Mur­phy; nine great-grand­chil­dren; and sis­ters, Althea (Frank) Fal­ter, Ros­alie (Reiny) Foll­man, and Car­olyn Dahlem; as well as other rel­a­tives & friends.

She was pre­ceded in death by her hus­band, Larry; sis­ter, Al­freda Staehler; brother-in-law, Bruce Dahlem; grand­son, David Drent; par­ents, Her­man and Ros­alie Vollmer; and par­ents-in-law, Harold and Mil­dred (Lam­beck) Wil­son.

VIS­I­TA­TION: LaV­illa’s fam­ily will greet rel­a­tives and friends on Fri­day, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m., until 11:45 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (8883 For­est View Road, Ke­waskum, WI – 53040).

MASS: A Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial in honor of LaV­illa will fol­low the vis­i­ta­tion, be­gin­ning at 12 p.m. with bur­ial after the Mass in the church ceme­tery.

In lieu of flow­ers, memo­ri­als are ap­pre­ci­ated to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Alzheimer’s As­so­ci­a­tion – WI, or char­ity of the donor’s choice.

The fam­ily would like to thank Mem­ory Care at The Her­itage at Deer Creek, and Brighton Hos­pice for their care.

Myrhum-Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice has been en­trusted with LaV­illa’s arrange­ments. Ad­di­tional in­for­ma­tion and Trib­ute Wall may be found at www.​myrhum-​patten.​com.

