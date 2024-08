RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Don’t know if you’ve ever felt the same way. Leastwise if not a denizen of the village or any of these parts thereabouts. Many of the CHS Class of ‘76 may feel a similitude. Though a few might be glad they escaped to other locales. Bored by the provincial life lived in a small town. Those who haven’t gone far and probably any former