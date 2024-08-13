Norbert N. ‘Nubby’ Dornfeldt, Jr., age 78, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Nobert was born the son of Norbert and Clarene ‘Sudsy’ (Price) Dornfeldt, Sr. on November 5, 1945. Nubby was a 1963 graduate of Mayville High School. He was united in marriage to Jean Brandenstein on October 17, 1970, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church). Nubby had retired from TAB Products, where he worked as a manager in shipping and receiving.

Nubby was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Nubby loved his community in Mayville. He was a board member of the Mayville School District for over 34 years. Mayville Athletics were also a passion for Nubby. He loved watching his son E.J. throughout his high school and college baseball career. Nubby also officiated as a referee for Cardinal basketball for many years. He was inducted in the Rock River Baseball League Hall of Fame and was an announcer that called many games.

In his spare time, Nubby enjoyed bowling, golfing, and singing karaoke with his buddies. Nubby was a kind soul that loved to socialize and help others. He will be fondly missed.

Nubby is survived by his wife, Jean of Mayville; his son, E.J. (Morgan) Dornfeldt of Hartford; his grandchildren, Avery and Reed. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Nubby will take place on Thursday, August 15 at noon at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at church. Inurnment will take place at Hochheim Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials in loving memory of Nubby can be directed to the St. John’s Youth Ministry and Child Care Center.

Special thanks to the staff at SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital Fond du Lac and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for their care and support shown to Nubby and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com