Dodge County Pionier
Shirley M. Gawel

Shirley M. Gawel

Shirley M. Gawel (nee Holz), 77, died at Aspirus Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids and went to be with God on July 31st.
Born on August 1, 1946, the beloved daughter of Roy and Ruth (Gerwing) Holz in Hartford. Shirley moved to Lebanon and graduated from Hustisford High School in 1964. In 1966, she moved to Milwaukee and attended M.I.T. for one year.
Shirley married Ray Gawel on June 8, 1968, and the couple moved to Massachusetts for one year while Ray finished his Naval enlistment, before returning to Milwaukee.
In 1976, Shirley started her own tax preparation service and worked passionately in that field until her retirement in 2018.
Over the years, Ray and Shirley lived in the communities of West Bend, Silver Creek, and Big Flats.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Ray; her daughter and best friend, Donna; her son, David; and her beloved granddaughter, Catherine.
Visitation Sat., Aug. 17, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend).
Full obituary and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

