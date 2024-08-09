Gary “Dea­con” Lee Har­graves, age 83, of Hori­con, passed away un­ex­pect­edly on Sat­ur­day, Au­gust 3, 2024, at St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal in Fond du Lac with his lov­ing wife by his side.

Dea­con was born the son of Roger and Ada­line (Kruger) Har­graves on Au­gust 5, 1940, in Mil­wau­kee. He grad­u­ated from Hori­con High School in 1959. Dea­con was united in mar­riage to Au­drey Welle on De­cem­ber 19, 1964, at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Hori­con. They were just a few months shy of cel­e­brat­ing their 60th wed­ding an­niver­sary.

Dea­con worked as a welder for many years at Mayville Metal. His true pas­sion and hobby was wood­work­ing and craft­ing unique pieces for fam­ily and friends. He es­pe­cially en­joyed tin­ker­ing with any­thing that had a motor. Dea­con and Au­drey trav­elled the coun­try on mo­tor­cy­cle, mak­ing it to every state ex­cept Hawaii and Alaska. They started off camp­ing with a tent, which later turned into pulling the camper be­hind the mo­tor­cy­cle.

Dea­con and Au­drey looked for­ward to going out to eat at var­i­ous restau­rants in the area, es­pe­cially to Schwartz’s Sup­per Club, where they would cel­e­brate their an­niver­sary every year. They loved a good meal, fel­low­ship, and, of course, some re­fresh­ments.

Dea­con will be deeply missed by his wife, Au­drey, and his cousin, Greg Har­graves. Dea­con is fur­ther sur­vived by many other rel­a­tives and friends.

Dea­con was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents.

A memo­r­ial ser­vice for Dea­con will take place on Sat­ur­day, Au­gust 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Hori­con. Vis­i­ta­tion will take place on Sat­ur­day, Au­gust 17, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 1:00 p.m. at the fu­neral home.

Au­drey ex­tends her sin­cer­est thanks to the cou­ple who as­sisted them at Quit­ting Time and also to the staff at St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal in Fond du Lac. Your care and com­pas­sion is some­thing she will never for­get.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Hori­con is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

