Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Gary “Dea­con” Lee Har­graves

Gary “Dea­con” Lee Har­graves Gary “Dea­con” Lee Har­graves

Gary “Dea­con” Lee Har­graves, age 83, of Hori­con, passed away un­ex­pect­edly on Sat­ur­day, Au­gust 3, 2024, at St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal in Fond du Lac with his lov­ing wife by his side.
Dea­con was born the son of Roger and Ada­line (Kruger) Har­graves on Au­gust 5, 1940, in Mil­wau­kee. He grad­u­ated from Hori­con High School in 1959. Dea­con was united in mar­riage to Au­drey Welle on De­cem­ber 19, 1964, at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Hori­con. They were just a few months shy of cel­e­brat­ing their 60th wed­ding an­niver­sary.
Dea­con worked as a welder for many years at Mayville Metal. His true pas­sion and hobby was wood­work­ing and craft­ing unique pieces for fam­ily and friends. He es­pe­cially en­joyed tin­ker­ing with any­thing that had a motor. Dea­con and Au­drey trav­elled the coun­try on mo­tor­cy­cle, mak­ing it to every state ex­cept Hawaii and Alaska. They started off camp­ing with a tent, which later turned into pulling the camper be­hind the mo­tor­cy­cle.
Dea­con and Au­drey looked for­ward to going out to eat at var­i­ous restau­rants in the area, es­pe­cially to Schwartz’s Sup­per Club, where they would cel­e­brate their an­niver­sary every year. They loved a good meal, fel­low­ship, and, of course, some re­fresh­ments.
Dea­con will be deeply missed by his wife, Au­drey, and his cousin, Greg Har­graves. Dea­con is fur­ther sur­vived by many other rel­a­tives and friends.
Dea­con was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents.
A memo­r­ial ser­vice for Dea­con will take place on Sat­ur­day, Au­gust 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Hori­con. Vis­i­ta­tion will take place on Sat­ur­day, Au­gust 17, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 1:00 p.m. at the fu­neral home.
Au­drey ex­tends her sin­cer­est thanks to the cou­ple who as­sisted them at Quit­ting Time and also to the staff at St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal in Fond du Lac. Your care and com­pas­sion is some­thing she will never for­get.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Hori­con is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Shirley M. Gawel
Dodge County Pionier

Shirley M. Gawel

Shirley M. Gawel (nee Holz), 77, died at Aspirus Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids and went to be with...

Posted on

Wayne Wodsedalek
Kewaskum Statesman

Wayne Wodsedalek

Wayne Milton Wodsedalek. age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Aurora Baycare...

Posted on

Dodge County Pionier

LaVern Lucy Priest

  LaV­ern Lucy (nee Liegl) Priest, en­tered eter­nal life on Mon­day Au­gust 5, 2024. She was...

Posted on

Milton C. “Milt” Krug
Campbellsport News

Milton C. “Milt” Krug

On Friday, August 2, 2024 Milton C. Krug, 83, of rural Fond du Lac, “Dotyville”, was called...

Posted on

Beverly B. Mann
Dodge County Pionier

Beverly B. Mann

Beverly B. Mann, 88, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2024, at St. Mary’s Health Care Center in...

Posted on

Raymond A. Schrauth
Campbellsport News

Raymond A. Schrauth

Raymond A. Schrauth, 85, of Campbellsport walked thru the Pearly Gates into the arms of Jesus and...

Posted on