Gary “Deacon” Lee Hargraves
Gary “Deacon” Lee Hargraves, age 83, of Horicon, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with his loving wife by his side.
Deacon was born the son of Roger and Adaline (Kruger) Hargraves on August 5, 1940, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1959. Deacon was united in marriage to Audrey Welle on December 19, 1964, at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. They were just a few months shy of celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Deacon worked as a welder for many years at Mayville Metal. His true passion and hobby was woodworking and crafting unique pieces for family and friends. He especially enjoyed tinkering with anything that had a motor. Deacon and Audrey travelled the country on motorcycle, making it to every state except Hawaii and Alaska. They started off camping with a tent, which later turned into pulling the camper behind the motorcycle.
Deacon and Audrey looked forward to going out to eat at various restaurants in the area, especially to Schwartz’s Supper Club, where they would celebrate their anniversary every year. They loved a good meal, fellowship, and, of course, some refreshments.
Deacon will be deeply missed by his wife, Audrey, and his cousin, Greg Hargraves. Deacon is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Deacon was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Deacon will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon. Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Audrey extends her sincerest thanks to the couple who assisted them at Quitting Time and also to the staff at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Your care and compassion is something she will never forget.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com