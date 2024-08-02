Beverly B. Mann, 88, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2024, at St. Mary’s Health Care Center in Manitowoc.

Beverly was born at home at the family farm on August 13, 1935, in Juneau, to Herbert and Elsie (Nehls) Becker.

She attended Woodland Road School and Mayville High School. At the age of 17, she hopped on a train to Milwaukee where she attended Columbia College of Nursing, graduating in 1956.

On August 2, 1957, she married Stephen Mann at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woodland.

Beverly was born to be a nurse; it was more than a job, it was a passion. She started her nursing career as a public health nurse for the City of Milwaukee, conducting newborn home visits and immunizations to stop the spread of polio. After moving to Manitowoc and having four children, she returned to nursing at Holy Family Hospital. She then transitioned to education, sharing her love of nursing as a Certified Nursing Assistant instructor, first with Lakeshore Technical College, then with St. Mary’s Nursing Home. After retiring from education, she kept her skills sharp by traveling throughout Wisconsin administering CNA licensing exams. She wrapped up her career when she was in her 70s the way it began, providing immunizations with the Red Cross.

Gardening was her other passion. Anyone visiting her home was surrounded by a colorful display of a variety of flowers; all of which would be generously shared with those interested in learning about and expanding their own gardens.

Beverly loved being at their cabin on Lake Content, St. Germain. This was a place for family gatherings, fishing, playing cards with the grandkids, or just sitting on the swing at the lake taking in God’s beauty.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Stephen, of 65 years; children, Charles (Sharon) Mann of Cherry Valley, IL, Katherine (Jeff) Marnach of LaCrescent, MN, Stephanie (Tim) Conway of Onalaska, WI, and Jennifer (John) Trucco of Wausau, WI; and grandchildren, Lindsay (Adam) Adkins, Nicholas (fiancée Maddie O’Brien) Marnach, Daniel (Allie) Marnach, Matthew Marnach, Kelsey (fiancé Ryan Heyrman) Conway, Samuel Conway and Ryan Trucco. She is further survived by siblings, Ruby Gentz, Evangeline Gunka and Jean Chapman; numerous nieces and nephews and friend/neighbor/fellow gardener, Frances Beckman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Elsie; siblings and in-laws, Daniel Becker, Oliver Becker, Herbert and Joan Becker, Calvin and Delores Becker, Curtis and Mary Becker, Joan and Wallace Pusch, Earl Gentz, John Gunka, Walter Chapman, Peter and LaBelle Mann.

Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory Chapel. Visitation will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1712 Menasha Ave., Manitowoc, WI on Friday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. After the service, a meal will be held in Beverly’s honor at the church.

Beverly will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, Mayville, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, The Friends of Woodland Road School or the charity of your choice.

Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. 628 N. Water St., Manitowoc, WI 54220. 920-682-0346. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

Share







