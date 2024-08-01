Raymond A. Schrauth, 85, of Campbellsport walked thru the Pearly Gates into the arms of Jesus and Mary and his wife, Judy, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, with his loving family gathered with him.

He was born in the Town of Kewaskum on June 4, 1939, the son of Peter and Marion (Theusch) Schrauth.

On May 21, 1960, Ray was united in marriage to Judy A. Rahn at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.

He was a member of St., Matthew’s Catholic Church and faith was very important to Ray.

Ray worked at Regal Ware his entire working career before retiring. Judy and Ray traveled extensively throughout the United States in their RV. He loved nature but did enjoy cutting down trees. Ray was a perfectionist when it came to his woodworking, and he enjoyed hiking in the mountains out West. Ray was never one to pass up ice cream or, better yet, a chocolate malt.

Those left behind to cherish Ray’s memory include his children, Bonnie (Dave) Kristan, Don (LuAnn) Schrauth, and Beth (Tim) Pautsch; grandchildren, Abe (Laura) McCarty, Andy (Nikki) McCarty, Jessie (Ryan Gilbert) McCarty, Nick (Emily) Gellings, Jon (Jill) Gellings, Amanda Schrauth, and Heather (John Garrison) Schrauth; great-grandchildren, Nolan, William, Maisie, and Matthew McCarty, Ben and Nate Gellings, and Arete and Esker Gellings; sisters, Margie (Rich) Schmidt and Gloria Kumrow; sister-in-law, Jeanne (Allen) Amerling; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, on April 4, 2024; parents, Pete and Marion; in-laws, Steve and Mary Rahn; and brother-in-law, Ron Kumrow.

A private family service will be held.

Memorials are appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Thank you to Hospice Home of Hope in FDL for providing grace and dignity for Dad during his last days.

Twohig Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, is serving the family. Online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.

