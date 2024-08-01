Parker Jule Lange, 26, of Campbellsport, rode the skies to heaven on July 27, 2024.

Parker was born in Plymouth, on June 29, 1998, the son of Roger and Joanne (Mitchell) Lange. Starting at a young age, Parker showed his enthusiasm in life. He was always eager to try new things, being involved in cub scouts, racing, soccer, hunting, trap shooting, and many other activities.

Parker graduated from Campbellsport High School in 2016. He worked at Highland Hunt Club and FJ Rahn & Sons Farm, while attending high school. He went on to MPTC to complete an apprenticeship with MidPoint Machine. He earned his journeyman’s card and found his home with TDC Engineering in Armstrong.

His true passion in life was motorcycle racing. He started this at the age of five and grew through the ranks. He received his professional license in 2016 and continued for a few years before stepping down in 2020. Parker loved all aspects of motorcycles. He loved to wrench, crank hogs with his friends, and even stunt at events. His main discipline was flat track and ice racing in the cold winter months. However, he enjoyed dabbling in super moto, motocross, and hill climbing. This sport allowed Parker to live more and spend time with his family and friends that shared the same passion in life.

Motorcycle racing aside, Parker was an avid outdoorsman. Enjoying solo trips bow hunting, gun hunting with his family, pheasant hunting with his favorite pals Denver & Chopper, and trap shooting with his brother and friends.

Parker’s hard working ethic lead him to start his own journey of becoming an entrepreneur in his trade, as he was working on opening PLP (Parker Lange Products, LLC). Parker wanted to bring both his love for machining and motorcycle racing together to create a business of specialized motorcycle parts.

Parker will always be remembered for his infectious genuine smile, humble and loyal mindset, and his legendary mustache.

Those left behind to cherish Parker’s memory include his forever love, Maisie Osuski; their fur babies, Chopper and Throttle; his parents, Roger and Joanne; siblings, Hannah (Tyler Immel) and Brady (Shelby Werbelow) Lange. He is further survived by his maternal grandmother, Karen Mitchell; and godparents, Karla Putnam and Larry Lange; aunts and uncles, Howard (Janice) Mitchell, Pamela (Rodney) Ravanelli, Karla (Paul) Putnam, Ellie (Tim) Gruman, Larry (Robin) Lange and Patti (Lee) Krautkramer; numerous cousins, colleagues, racers, and friends.

He was greeted at the gates of heaven by his maternal grandfather, Donald Mitchell; paternal grandparents, Albert and Lorraine Lange and Grandma Pat (Patricia Hafermann); fellow racers and friends, Charlotte Kainz, Alec Muth and Austin Reifschneider.

Through the generous gifts of his organs and tissues, Parker continues to change the lives of those around him. Parker makes his family so proud by sharing his love of life with those who are to receive his organs and tissues.

Service were held on Friday, Aug. 2, at Shepherd of the Hills Parish – W1562 County Road B, Eden, WI 53019. Visitation was held from 1 to 7 p.m. with a Catholic Mass to follow. Father Mark Jones officiated. In true Parker fashion, we ask you sport your favorite flannel, black jeans and/or Van’s.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Parker’s memory to The Steel Shoe Fund on Venmo @steelshoefund. More information about The Steel Shoe Fund can be found at https://www.steelshoefund.org.

The Suchon Funeral Home assisted the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

