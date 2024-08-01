Dennis H Moldenhauer, 82, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville. Dennis leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and faith.

Dennis was born the son of Lorenz and Lydia (Maas) Moldenhauer on February 16, 1942, in Hartford. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1960. He went on to attend the UW School of Agriculture in Madison.

He was united in marriage to Barbara A. Koch on November 4, 1978, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Dennis retired from ConAgra at the age of 64. He also farmed for many years in the village of Iron Ridge.

Dennis was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee, where he also volunteered. Dennis spent his retirement delving into his love for genealogy, taking walks, and spending precious time with his family. Dennis was active with the Senior Center in Iron Ridge and enjoyed attending car shows.

Dennis was a wonderful husband, father, and brother, who cherished stories and laughter with his family. He had a passion for his faith and the church.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; three children, Nathan (Renee) Moldenhauer of Sussex, Brendan (Erin) Moldenhauer of Ripon, and Kristin (Peter) Plashko of Bushwood, MD; four grandchildren, Jasmine, Adeline, Peter Jr., and Theodore; and sister, Lois (Richard) Lund of Carmel, IN; nieces, Laura and Jennifer; and nephew, Derrick. Dennis is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside committal service for Dennis took place on Friday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Iron Ridge with Rev. William Carter officiating.

The family extends their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Crossroads Care Center and SSM Hospice for all the care and support they provided to Dennis and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

