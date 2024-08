$1,000,000 Awarded to the Village of Campbellsport for the Reconstruction of Cherry and Martin Streets

The Village of Campbellsport is excited to announce that our community has been awarded a $1,000,000 grant towards the 2025 and 2026 Cherry Street and Martin Street total reconstruction projects through the State of Wisconsin's Community Development Block Grant program. Cherry Street