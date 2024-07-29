Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Ronald Lee Schroeder

Ronald Lee Schroeder Ronald Lee Schroeder

Ronald Lee Schroeder, 88 of North Fond du Lac, formerly of Kekoskee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Hope Senior Living in Lomira.
Ron was born on August 4, 1935, to Fred A. and Leona (Mueller) Schroeder in Kekoskee.
He graduated from Mayville High School in 1954.
Ron was united in marriage to Holly B. Bartel on March 4, 1953, in Carma, IL.
He was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Ron retired from Metalcraft in 2000. Ron also was a second-generation owner of Schroeder Floral and Landscaping. He also owned an ambulance and hearse service, and a snowmobile business that sold Sno-Prince snowmobiles. He was a welder, brake press operator, and maintenance man. Ron built their first two houses in Kekoskee by himself. He played hockey, loved being outside tending to his flowers, feeding wildlife, and traveling with his wife Holly. They enjoyed playing horseshoes, sheepshead, dancing to polka, and going on Harley rides. Most of all, he was a proud family man. He jumped at every opportunity to watch his grandkids and great-grandkids at their events/activities.
Ron is survived by his son, Scott Schroeder; his special friend, Mary Havey; grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Schroeder, Jesse (Sara) Schroeder, Josey (Sarah) Schroeder, Megan (Mark) Meneau, Michelle (James) Harper, Avery Schroeder, Derek (fiancée Tara Haack) Schroeder, Eli Buchta, Miranda (Aaron) Zuege; 14 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jody (special friend Terry Wolter) Schroeder; son-in-law, Mark Belise; and beloved dog companion, Teddy. Ron is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Holly; his four sons, Randy, Ricky, Jeff, and Tim; and daughter, Cheryl.
A memorial service for Ronald will take place on Wednesday, August 7, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation for Ron will be at church on Wednesday, August 7, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow the service at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Dennis “Denny” Kleinke
Kewaskum Statesman

Dennis “Denny” Kleinke

In the morning hours of Sunday, July 28, 2024, Dennis “Denny” Kleinke of Kewaskum, passed away...

Posted on

Gwen S. Mellenthien
Dodge County Pionier

Gwen S. Mellenthien

Gwen S. Mellenthien, 85, of Horicon, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Christian Home in...

Posted on

David L. Knueppel
Dodge County Pionier

David L. Knueppel

David L. Knueppel, 64, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the SSM...

Posted on

Craig William Narges
Campbellsport News

Craig William Narges

Craig William Narges, 73, of the Town of Eden went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 23, 2024,...

Posted on

Duane Ketter
Dodge County Pionier

Duane Ketter

   Duane Ket­ter, 81, of Kekos­kee passed away sud­denly at home on July 21, 2024.    Duane...

Posted on

Christina Jean Weddig
Kewaskum Statesman

Christina Jean Weddig

Christina Jean Wed­dig passed away on July 16, 2024, after the sud­den es­ca­la­tion of a long...

Posted on