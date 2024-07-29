Ronald Lee Schroeder, 88 of North Fond du Lac, formerly of Kekoskee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Hope Senior Living in Lomira.

Ron was born on August 4, 1935, to Fred A. and Leona (Mueller) Schroeder in Kekoskee.

He graduated from Mayville High School in 1954.

Ron was united in marriage to Holly B. Bartel on March 4, 1953, in Carma, IL.

He was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Ron retired from Metalcraft in 2000. Ron also was a second-generation owner of Schroeder Floral and Landscaping. He also owned an ambulance and hearse service, and a snowmobile business that sold Sno-Prince snowmobiles. He was a welder, brake press operator, and maintenance man. Ron built their first two houses in Kekoskee by himself. He played hockey, loved being outside tending to his flowers, feeding wildlife, and traveling with his wife Holly. They enjoyed playing horseshoes, sheepshead, dancing to polka, and going on Harley rides. Most of all, he was a proud family man. He jumped at every opportunity to watch his grandkids and great-grandkids at their events/activities.

Ron is survived by his son, Scott Schroeder; his special friend, Mary Havey; grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Schroeder, Jesse (Sara) Schroeder, Josey (Sarah) Schroeder, Megan (Mark) Meneau, Michelle (James) Harper, Avery Schroeder, Derek (fiancée Tara Haack) Schroeder, Eli Buchta, Miranda (Aaron) Zuege; 14 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jody (special friend Terry Wolter) Schroeder; son-in-law, Mark Belise; and beloved dog companion, Teddy. Ron is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Holly; his four sons, Randy, Ricky, Jeff, and Tim; and daughter, Cheryl.

A memorial service for Ronald will take place on Wednesday, August 7, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation for Ron will be at church on Wednesday, August 7, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow the service at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

