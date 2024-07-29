Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Gwen S. Mellenthien

Gwen S. Mellenthien Gwen S. Mellenthien

Gwen S. Mellenthien, 85, of Horicon, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Christian Home in Waupun.
Gwen was born the daughter of William J. and Stephany A. (Partynski) Butterfield on October 28, 1938, in Chicago.
She graduated high school from Madonna High in Chicago, IL, in 1956.
She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Viterbo University in 1962 and went on to teach English and Theater at the Horicon High School.
Gwen was united in marriage to Roy F. Mellenthien on January 16, 1965, at St. Malachy’s in Horicon.
She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon and was active in the Christian Mother’s/Womens’ group. She also was a youth minister, confirmation instructor, and aided with adult ministry. Gwen was a member of the Horicon Board of Education.
In her spare time, she enjoyed music, movies, reading, shopping and casino trips. She loved the time spent with her ‘birthday group’. Family was also important to Gwen, and she cherished the time spent with them, as well as many trips and camping together.
Gwen is survived by her husband, Roy of Waupun; her children, Colleen (Don) McCallum of Horicon, Brad (Lynn) Mellenthien of Richfield and Claire (Rick) Holz of Watertown; her grandchildren, Abigail, Anna and Cassidy McCallum, Rebecca Pieper, Ashley and Megan (fiance’ Matthew Marchus) Mellenthien, and Emily Haslow; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Herd of St. Ann, MO; her special family friend, Gloria Krueger of Stoughton; her canine buddy, Moose; further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Michael Petrie presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will take place at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.
Memorials and mass intentions in memory of Gwen can be directed to Sacred Heart Parish.
Special thanks to the Christian Home in Waupun and SSM Hospice at home for the care and support shown to Gwen and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www. KoepsellFH.com

