In the morning hours of Sunday, July 28, 2024, Dennis “Denny” Kleinke of Kewaskum, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded in the love and comfort of his family.

Born 78 years ago on August 18, 1945, Denny was one of four sons of the late Fredrick “Fritz” and LaVerne (nee Harter) Kleinke.

Denny was united in loving matrimony to Susan Bannenberg on October 5, 1968. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this year, a tribute to many wonderful years of exemplary true love.

A proud Vietnam Veteran, Denny served his country well in the Army, where he traveled to Laos from 1966 until 1968. He was always good with his hands and mechanically inclined, so it was fitting for him to have had the MOS of Helicopter Repair Specialist. Denny was honorably discharged in 1971, after five heroic years of dedication to his country. On Wednesday afternoons you could find Denny at the American Legion Pavilion at Washington County Fair Park flipping burgers and serving fries. He then had a successful career spanning 44 years at Tecumseh Products in Grafton.

Denny was a bona fide music lover with a collection of literally hundreds of records; but his most prized piece was his 1964 Wurlitzer Jukebox. Needless to say, he could most oftentimes be found just sitting back and enjoying some good tunes. He also had an extensive coin collection and enjoyed researching the history and having the knowledge of each one.

Another favorite pastime of Denny’s was taking in some thrilling television, his favorites being ‘The Young and the Restless’, ‘The Price is Right’, and WWE Wrestling ‘Monday Night Raw’ and ‘Friday Night Smackdown’. With his family owning the Amerahn in Kewaskum (now Foundry 45), it was his favorite place to watch Starr, Favre, and Rodgers fire ‘Hail Marys’ down the Lambeau turf; or Fingers, Yount, and Braun hit dingers out of Miller Park.

Denny had a competitive side as well. He played on the Amerahn softball league, sent strikes down the alleys at Weilands, threw for the Pilgrim Lutheran Church dartball team, added up to 31 in cribbage, led the sheepshead tournaments at Germanfest, and enjoyed playing spades.

Above all these things, Denny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to anyone who had the fortune to have met or known him. His passing will leave a Denny-size hole in our hearts, and though he will be missed forever, our memories of him will be cherished forever.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Susan; his three doting children, Michelle “Shelly” (Jeff) Roell, Rhonda (Jon) Oyler, and Darryl Kleinke; his eight grandchildren, Abby (Josiaha) Hess, Cassie Kaehne (Tyler Rosche), Travis Wondra, Zachary (JoAnn) Wondra, Preslie Wondra, Sydney (Brayden Kolstad) Roell, Tyler Roell, Cayden Kleinke, will never forget the lessons from their dear grandpa. He also had seven darling great-grandchildren, Greyson Roell, Dexter Wondra, Rodney Wondra, Sage Rosche, Elijah Rosche, Elara Hess, and Anaya Kleinke; his brothers and sisters-in-law will miss their dear sibling, including Russell (Lynn) Kleinke, Fred (Lynn) Kleinke, Sharon Kleinke, and Dorothy Kleinke.

Meeting Denny in Heaven are his parents, and his brother, Ival Kleinke.

VISITATION: Denny’s family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service – 1315 W Washington St. – West Bend, WI 53095.

SERVICE: A Funeral Service in remembrance of Denny will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Private family graveside service and burial will be at Washington County Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 2.

The family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Horizon Hospice and to Denny’s caregivers, Jennifer, Julia, and Brittany for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Denny’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

Share







