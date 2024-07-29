Dodge County Pionier
David L. Knueppel

David L. Knueppel, 64, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the SSM Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
David was born the son of Elmer and Genevieve (Enfelt) Knueppel on August 4, 1959, in Waupun.
He had worked for Knowles Produce and AlliedBarton Security for Michels Corporation.
In his spare time, David enjoyed the outdoors, especially while hunting and fishing. He also liked to put together models and have cookouts on his grill.
David was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Brownsville.
David is survived by his sisters, Donna Harlan of Brownsville, Laura (Roger) Burmeister of Seymour, and Jean Werner of Rhinelander; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Bouzek; and brothers-in-law, Bob Harlan, George Bouzek, and Art Reinhart.
A funeral service for David will take place on Thursday, August 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Brownsville with the Rev. William Carter officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at the St. John’s Cemetery in Brownsville.
