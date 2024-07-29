Craig William Narges, 73, of the Town of Eden went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at St., Francis Home with his family gathered with him.

He was born in Fond du Lac on March 10, 1951, the son of Harold and Jeanette (nee Bremser) Narges.

Craig was a graduate of St. Lawrence Seminary and University of Wisconsin–Madison.

He farmed on the family farm with his brother, Joel. Craig was a dedicated and responsible farmer, always there when needed.

He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church. Craig had a very strong Catholic faith wearing out many rosaries. He loved watching all sports and was a true Bucky Badger, following and watching the Badgers in all sports. Craig also enjoyed watching golf, both on television and attending various golf tournaments.

Those left behind to cherish Craig’s memory include his siblings, Mary (Jim) McCready, Sue (Tom) Peters, and Joel (Nancy) Narges, the family matriarch his aunt, Phyllis Narges. He is further survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Melissa (Paul) Cochran, Michael (Melissa) McCready, Heather (Sam) Peters-Scola, Nicole (Chad) Beisbier, Jill (Jordan) Ehlen, Amy (Alec) Kumrow, and Brian (special friend Christine Evans) Narges; many great-nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jeanette; his nephew, Seamus McCready; and niece, Bridget McCready.

Visitation was held Tuesday, July 30, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at Shepherd of the Hills Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial followed on the 30th at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Church with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Eden.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of St. Francis Home and SSM Health at Home Hospice.

Memorials may be directed to St. Lawrence Seminary, Shepherd of the Hills Church, or the charity of your choice.

