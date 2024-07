Kewaskum Plans to Hold ATV and UTV Public Forum September 9

Kewaskum Plans to Hold ATV and UTV Public Forum September 9 BREANNA RICE JOURNALIST The Village of Kewaskum plans to hold a public forum regarding the legalization of ATV and UTV use in town on Monday, September 9, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Kewaskum Fire Department and all community members are invited to attend. Currently, the use of all-terrain vehicles and utility