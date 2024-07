Village of Campbellsport and School District Divided on Crossing Guards

Village of Campbellsport and School District Divided on Crossing Guards CLARICE CASE EDITOR For those unaware, law enforcement wages are on the rise and smaller departments, like that of Campbellsport, are unable to compete. Chief of Police Andrea Dowland would like an additional officer, but in order to attract applicants, she needs to reevaluate the budget, recoup some of the costs,