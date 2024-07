Prune Raspberries for an Abundant Harvest

Prune Raspberries for an Abundant Harvest MELINDA MYERS CONTRIBUTOR A bit of summer pruning goes a long way to keeping your raspberries healthy and productive. So, get out the mosquito netting, long sleeves, and pruners and get busy. The summer harvest is produced on 2-yearold canes called floricanes. Remove those that bore fruit to ground level once your harvest is complete. These canes