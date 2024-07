Makayla Stommel of Eden Crowned 2024 Fond du Lac County Fairest of the Fair

Attending the University of Wisconsin - Madison, Makayla studies Elementary Education with a minor in Social Studies, with the goal of becoming a teacher and having a positive impact on her students' lives. On campus, Makayla is involved in the Aspiring Educators Club and Collegiate 4-H Group. She currently babysits