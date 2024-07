Liquid Courage Scheduled at ‘Music in the Park’ on July 23

Liquid Courage Scheduled at ‘Music in the Park’ on July 23 Liquid Courage is set to perform at River Hill Park on Tuesday, July 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as the free ‘Music in the Park’ series continues. The band is based out of the Fond du Lac area and is known to play a variety of covers. Listeners enjoy the energy put on by the group as they sometimes even allow members of the