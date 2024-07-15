Ronald W. Stange

March 18th, 1934 –

July 13th, 2024

Ronald “Pops” Walter Stange, 90, of Kewaskum, was called to his heavenly home at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend on July 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 18, 1934, at the family homestead to Walter and Anita (Fellenz) Stange. He worked on the family farm and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1952.

Ron was united in marriage to the love of his life on May 26, 1956, to Bernice “Bernie” Prost and built the family home in Kewaskum, where they raised four daughters.

He was a faithful member of St Lucas Lutheran Church and was employed at Weasler Engineering Inc. in West Bend, retiring after 43 years. While at Weasler, he started a small business for ornamental railings with his partner, Lloyd Derge, which beautified many homes and businesses in the area. He loved playing dart ball for St. Lucas and did so for many years. He coached the Kewaskum girls traveling softball league, enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, family vacations up north, playing cards, yard work, gardening, and spending time with his family. He delivered meals over the years to several friends in the community through the “Meals on Wheels” organization.

Ron made friends easily and could light up the room just by walking in. He was famous for his one-liners, which always caught you off guard and made you laugh.

Those Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Bernie; three daughters, Charlene (Mark Bootz) Zettler, Karen Behling, and Jean Laack; grandchildren, Chad (Rachel) Zettler, Devin (Kelly) Zettler, Jason Stange (special friend Breann), Joshua Behling, Nicole Braun, Samantha (Justin) Reuter, and Zachary (Nada) Laack; six great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Lloyd (special friend Darlene) Prost; three step-sisters, Joanne, Katie and Betty; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Anita and Walter Stange; his daughter, Laura Stange, who passed away in 1982; one brother-in-law, Myron Prost; sisters-in-law, Ellen and Carol Prost.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Kathy Hospice for their kindness and the incredible care that he received during the last days of his life.

VISITATION: Ron’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Dr, Kewaskum, WI 53040.

SERVICE: A memorial service in remembrance of Ron will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Dr, Kewaskum, WI 53040. Lunch will be served following the service in the school gym across the street from the church.

Memorials in Ron’s name can be directed to one of the following: The Kathy Hospice in West Bend or St Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ron’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.