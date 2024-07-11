Usevio “Poncho” Surita, 98, of Mayville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at his daughter’s home.

Usevio was born the son of Gaspar and Antonia (Ramirez) Surita on March 5, 1926, in Sabinal, TX.

He was united in marriage to Dolores Juarez on October 18, 1951, in Juneau.

Usevio had retired after 38 years from Mayville Limestone Inc. where he had worked as a supervisor, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and commitment.

He was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Woodland, serving his parish on the church council and as a communion server. Usevio enjoyed many hobbies, including working with small engines, gardening, and fishing. He also enjoyed sports, playing pool in the Mayville Wednesday Night Pool League, until he was 95 years old. He enjoyed watching golf, baseball, football, Gunsmoke, Price is Right, Jeopardy, and the WWE.

Usevio enjoyed family time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He especially loved watching his grandchildren in sporting events, and visiting with his great-great-grandchildren.

Usevio is survived by his loving and extensive family, a testament to the love and care he shared throughout his life. His children, Alicia Vera of Pleasanton, TX, Beatrice (Virgil) Frank, Jr. of Savannah, TN, Yolanda (Gary Eilbes) Pillsbury of Mayville, Norma (Steve Brillhart) Surita of Tucson, AZ, Bob (Juana) Surita of Milwaukee, Antonio Surita of Oshkosh, Irma Surita of Milwaukee and David (Kathy) Surita of Twin Lakes; his 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. All will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dolores; son, Usevio Surita, Jr.; brothers, Remigio and Felipe; and his sister, Francesca Salinas.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Neosho with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation was held at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Monday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again at the church in Neosho on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment took place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Woodland.

The family of Usevio would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, for the exceptional care and support shown to Usevio and his family during this difficult time. Your kindness and compassion have been a source of comfort and strength.

Memorials in memory of Usevio may be directed to St. Matthews Parish in Neosho.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.

