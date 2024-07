Embracing Stoicism

| PUBLISHER LETTERS | Embracing Stoicism Dear Reader, In the hustle and bustle of our modern world, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by the pressures and challenges we face daily. However, the timeless wisdom of Stoicism, as articulated by great thinkers like Seneca, Cicero, and Marcus Aurelius, offers a path to inner peace and a meaningful life. By viewing each day as a separate life, practicing