The world lost one of the good ones on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, when Darlene Ann Block made her earthly exit following a hard-fought battle with metastatic breast cancer. She died as she lived, with incredible courage, uncommon strength, deep concern for others, and a sharp sense of humor.

Darlene came into the world on August 16, 1956, the fourth of five children – and only daughter – of Henry and Marion (Domann) Schacht. Growing up on a farm near Beechwood, beneath the long shadow of her brothers, she strove for excellence from an early age.

An astute student, Darlene earned high marks and even higher praise from her teachers (with the exception of her 8th grade history teacher, Mr. Squier. Failing to appreciate the skill needed to write her final paper backwards – in cursive! – he demanded it be rewritten or fail the class… and 8th grade. Darlene obliged. But her handwritten hijinks continued throughout her life, frequently gracing cards, letters and notes and causing many an amused recipient to reach for a mirror.)

Darlene entered Kewaskum High School with a perfect attendance record. She was active in forensics and National Honor Society and played flute in the concert band. A talented athlete, she excelled at track and field, breaking the school record for the softball throw, a title she still holds to this day. (In the interest of transparency, we suppose we should mention that within a few years, the event was discontinued. But we’re relatively confident that, had softball throwing continued, her record would remain unbroken today.) Darlene graduated near the top of her class in 1974.

She left for Mid-State Technical College in Marshfield, where she completed the Surgical Technologist program. Darlene began her career as a scrub in the operating room of St. Nicholas Hospital in 1975. During her career there, she would add supervisor of Supply Processing Demand (SPD), Director of Materials Management and Buyer in surgery to her resume.

Regardless of her role, Darlene was a tenacious patient advocate and staunch steward of hospital resources. With her keen eye for detail, unwavering integrity, affinity for logistics, and willingness to speak up for others, she earned the respect (and at times, the exasperation) of those who worked alongside her. She would spend more than 45 years at St. Nicholas and built many long-lasting relationships with the doctors, nuns and coworkers with whom she spent her working life.

It was there that she met a quiet, recently discharged Navy Corpsman working in the ER following his return stateside. Although Steve and Darlene differed in almost every way, the duo hit it off. Despite a few bumps early in the road of their relationship – including a miserable trip to Yellowstone and a sledding mishap that landed Darlene in the ICU the night of their engagement – they committed to build a life together and became A Couple of Blocks on October 14, 1978.

They purchased a large, old house on the outskirts of Sheboygan Falls and began the painstaking process of renovating it. With complementary skills and a willingness to roll up their sleeves, they stripped and stained countless board feet of original woodwork, scraped wallpaper, hung drywall, removed walls, added bedrooms and bathrooms, built an extensive addition, and turned their yard into a gorgeous oasis. Always a fan of surprises, Darlene entombed a time capsule in the walls of each renovated room for future remodelers to discover.

Darlene became a mom in 1981, eventually bringing three girls into the world. Despite the pressures that accompanied her leadership role at the hospital, she attended volleyball and basketball games, 4-H meetings, school plays, track meets and band concerts. She chaperoned field trips, wrapped textbooks (often for kids who weren’t her own), coached softball, helped with homework, and crafted thoughtful holiday gifts for the girls’ teachers and bus drivers each year.

Innately curious, Darlene was a consummate adventurer who loved to travel and delighted in pulling off successful surprises. The first female usher at St. Paul Lutheran Church, she was also gardening organically, conserving water, and reducing, reusing and recycling decades before “eco-warrior” was a buzzword. Often brought to tears by music, she baked better than she cooked, was an avid Jeopardy! fan, was brave enough to solve sudoku puzzles in pen, and loved a good board game. She enjoyed time with her girls and took the role of Granny quite seriously, creating many memories with her three grandsons. Darlene gave a great deal of herself to the world and the people in it, a legacy that will extend long beyond her 67 years.

She will be deeply missed by those who survive her including her husband of 45 years, Steve; her daughters, Abby Block (Ryan Beyer) of the City of Sheboygan, Elizabeth (Ron) Rekowski of Sheboygan Falls and Emily (Andrew) Starosta of Severn, Maryland; and her grandsons Marcus and Carter Rekowski and Jackson Starosta.

Darlene also leaves behind four brothers, Henry (Sue), David, Doug (Kristy) and DuWayne Schacht (Patty Seefeldt); a special cousin and almost-sister, Debi McKenna (David) Verhage; a sister-in-law, Kristi Schuchardt (Dale Back) and brother-in-law, David Block (Leesa Melis). She is further survived by her Tío, Fred (Lou Anna) Domann and aunts, Ruth McKenna, Vernell Krueger and Natalie Gruenemann; her Godchildren, Wendy Kinney, Heidi Schacht, Katie Stockwell, Sarah Krueger and Zachary Schuchardt; several nieces and nephews; other family, and a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Jerome and Marilyn Block; her Christian sponsors, Harold Krueger and Clara Stange; uncles, Gerald Schacht and Kenneth McKenna; and cousin, Michael Krueger.

A funeral service for Darlene, officiated by Pastor Rob Schrader, will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Always concerned for the comfort of others, Darlene requested refreshments be available throughout the visitation and hoped attendees would take the opportunity to connect with others. Following the service, all are encouraged to join the family at Uncle Gunter’s in Downtown Sheboygan Falls to share stories and raise a glass in Darlene’s memory. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, Darlene requested gifts in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Operation Smile, Wounded Warriors, or the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. H. Marshall Matthews and the staff of Matthew’s Oncology Associates for their expert care, deep concern, and sense of humor; to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, especially Bre, Jennifer, Amy and Ellen, for the thoughtfulness and attentiveness shown in Darlene’s final days, and to the staff of the Wenig Funeral Home for their patient guidance navigating the journey to her eternal home.

“I have fought the good fight,

I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith.”

– 2 Timothy 4: 7-9