An All-Star Coach

An All-Star Coach BREANNA RICE JOURNALIST Jason Piittmann of Kewaskum has been selected to coach in the 2024 All-Star Football Game on the weekend of July 20 at the University of Oshkosh. The All-Star Football Game is a yearly summer fundraiser where high school players from all over the state are nominated to play in the event. Two-hundred-and-twenty players are chosen to participate