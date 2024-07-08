Shelly Ann Markus

Shelly Ann “Shellzy” Markus (nee Lloyd) passed unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the age of 55.

She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Thomas and Janis Lloyd. Shelly grew up in the Wayne and Kewaskum area, attended Wayne Elementary and Kewaskum Middle/High Schools. She continued education and received her certifications to be a Medical Assistant, Nail Technician, and Massage Therapist. Shelly was proud to open her own Massage Salon and enjoyed finding her independence in passions. She enjoyed riding on motorcycles, crafting, drinking Colectivo Coffee (Better known to her as Alterra), baking, cooking, and entertaining for friends and family. She was the “Hostess with the Mostest”, and everyone was welcome. Her laugh was contagious and could light up a room. Shelly was a very sociable person and would make friends wherever she went, with her jokester personality. Most of all, she loved being with her daughters, granddaughters, and friends.

Shelly is survived by her daughters, the late Samantha “Sam” Markus, Salena “Bubby” (Brandon Kreutzer) Markus, and Mackenzie (Tanner) Dreher; granddaughters, Olivia Garcia and Sofia Hernandez-Markus; and her fur-baby, Truffles. As well as parents, Tom and Janis; siblings, Lori, Richard “Richie” and Melissa “Lissa”; Aunt Patricia (Ted) Delang; former husband, Steven “Steve” Markus; former father-in-law, Ronald Markus; and many friends that her spirit will live on through.

She is at peace in Heaven with her daughter, Samantha Ann Markus; and her mother-in-law, Erma Markus.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., with a Remembrance Service at 2 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. A private burial will be held.

Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family, 262-338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.

Share







