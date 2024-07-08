Sharon Lee Beitsch, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Parkridge Assisted Living Center in Watertown.

She was born in Chicago, IL, on June 26, 1951, the daughter of Eugene and Eunice (Jaeger) Beitsch. Sharon was raised in St. Kilian and graduated from St. Kilian Catholic School and Campbellsport High School. She worked at Old Ironside Battery Works, Campbellsport, for 17 years and then at R.E. Phelon Co., Lomira, from 1994 until 2001. Later Sharon lived with her aunt, Helen Jaeger, in Eden for a number of years. Sharon enjoyed knitting and her cat, Marlie.

Survivors include her twin brother, Steven Beitsch; younger brother, Gary, and his wife, Sherry, Beitsch; aunt, Delores Miller; many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Eunice; her sister-in-law, Ann Beitsch; and a number of aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Kilian Catholic Church, St. Kilian (N189 County Road W, Campbellsport).

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, St. Kilian, with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Kilian Parish with her parents.

The family extends a special thank you to Karen Schmitz and to Parkridge Assisted Living for the wonderful care and attention shown Sharon.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.