Patricia Louise Durand

Patricia Louise (Reinke) Durand, also known as Mom, Grandma, GG, Pat, Trish and Patsy, entered eternal life on July 4, 2024, surrounded by her children.

The world was blessed with her presence on April 26, 1938, to the late Edward and Helen Trimborn Reinke in Milwaukee. She began her Catholic faith journey being baptized at St. Anne’s and attending grade school there and then on to her beloved PIUS High School.

Pat’s adventure in life started early, always putting her family first. She moved with her sister, Audrey, to California, where she then met her future husband, Jim Durand. After enjoying CA and the sun for a few years, they moved back to Milwaukee where they were married at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on May 7, 1960. A marriage that would honor her with 62 years of dancing, singing, living her faith and blessing her with eight children, Scott (Carla) Durand, Sandy (Tim) Sarauer, Sue Durand, Sheri Durand, Stacey Durand, Steve (Kelly) Durand, Sean (Jennifer) Durand and Sam (Kim) Durand, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

After her two oldest children were born, they packed their bags again and headed back west to Arizona, where their third child was born. A few years later, they went back again to Milwaukee, where they bought their first house on 71st and Hampton. Here is where the next four kids were born and where the tradition of pool parties, dinner parties and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations started. She also joined her first choir at Our Lady of Sorrows. Pat had many talents; however, her joy of singing in choirs led her right to the POPE himself, where she sang for him in Rome with the St. Jude Choir.

In 1972, Pat and Jim moved their family to Campbellsport, where the last of The Durand Clan were born. After the eight kids were settled in bed (or waiting for them to come home), she found enjoyment in late night TV. Her favorites being Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon, while enjoying her wind down drink, a vodka martini.

Pat enjoyed many hobbies including roller skating, playing piano, sewing matching smock tops, swimming, tap dancing and running an open house that offered free phone service and counseling to all the neighborhood kids.

Pat and Jim were fortunate to travel to many places over the years including dog races, horse races, and more casinos than we can count!

All this and she still found time to work night shifts at JC Penney then on to California Canners and Growers, Consultants Lab and finally the US Post Office, where she retired.

Pat will be re-united in eternal salvation with her husband, Jim Durand; her sister, Audrey; her brother-in-law, Carl Schmitz; nephew, Bob Schmitz; her Dad and Mom, Ed and Helen Reinke; her sister-in-law, Norma Jensen; niece, LeAnn Jensen; and her beloved dog, Saudi.

Join us in celebrating her faith, her joy of music, her life, her talents and adventures on Thursday, July 11, at St Matthew’s Catholic Church, Campbellsport. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at church with Mass following at 4 p.m. Entombment will take place on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.

As a tribute to fulfill Pat’s last wishes, please join us after Mass for a procession up Main Street following her horse and carriage.

We will always “bet” on you, Mom, and will love and remember you all the “Days of Our Lives.”

We would also like to give a huge Thank You to all the nurses and CNAs at Preceptor Hospice Health for making her final days peaceful.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

