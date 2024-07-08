Beatrice H. Weiss

Beatrice H. “Bea” Weiss, 77, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Kewaskum, passed away on July 4, 2024, at her home with her family at her side.

Bea was born on August 26, 1946, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Wilmer and Adeline (nee Tackes) Flasch. She was baptized, had her First Communion and Confirmation at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Barton. On June 12, 1965, she was united in marriage to Michael H. Weiss at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Bea was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum for 47 years where she volunteered and taught CCD, served on council, was a lector and Eucharistic minister. She helped start up the hot lunch program, Giving Tree at Christmas council, and Seder dinners. For school, she chaperoned trips and was a playground and lunch chaperone. After Bea and Michael moved to Fond du Lac, they joined Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Bea loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers, and playing cards with friends and family.

Those Bea leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Michael; three children, John (Michelle) Weiss, Toni Weiss (Troy Fuiten), and Kenneth (Wendy) Weiss; seven grandchildren, Josh (Amber) Riebe, Jamie Weiss, John (Julie) Hunter, Beth Ann (Nick) Smith, Betsy Cortinaz, Katherine Hunter, and Thomas “Peanut” Hunter; her great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Aubrey Riebe; her brother and sister, Ron Flasch and Marilyn Wegner; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Jo (Larry) Carlton, Kathy (John) Briskey, David (Patti) Weiss; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Weiss; a grandson, Jeffrey Hunter; her sister, Barbara Ann (Douglas) Schneider; a brother-in-law, Robert Weiss; and a sister-in-law, Vicki Flasch.

VISITATION: Bea’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main Street, in Kewaskum, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Bea will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Father Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Kewaskum will take place the next day at 10 a.m.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bea’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.