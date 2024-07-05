Peter Paul Gebauer
Peter Paul Gebauer, 81, of Horicon, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024, at SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Peter was born the son of Ewald and Johanna (Novak) Gebauer on October 23, 1942, in Germany.
He was united in marriage to Sherry Getzman on November 2, 1985, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Peter had worked as a metal finisher and retired from MEC in Mayville after 17 years.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon.
In his spare time, Peter and his wife, Sherry, loved to travel and had many trips all over the country and abroad. One of his favorite trips he always looked forward to were their trips up to Door County and especially Washington Island. Peter enjoyed most of his time being outdoors and taking care of his gardens and beautiful roses. After a hard day of work, you would find him sitting out on the deck with a cold drink in his hand. He was proud of his German and Australian heritage and was an excellent cook specializing in his many German specialties.
Peter was a proud father of his three daughters, and an even more so of being a grandfather to his three precious grandchildren. Family meant the world to him. He always loved learning about their many accomplishments. You would always hear Peter share his stories of when he lived in Australia, especially when he used to ocean surf fish off the many gorgeous Australian beaches and about his time working on the ocean oil rigs building offshore pipelines.
In his more recent years, Peter enjoyed going to the TAG Center in Mayville with his wife Sherry to exercise, but more importantly socialize with the many friends he made there. He also had a love in listening to many different types of music, which carried over into his children’s lives. He always loved picking his weekly lottery numbers and even enjoyed a trip to the casino a time or two.
Peter is survived by his wife, Sherry of Horicon; his daughters, Corinna (Michael) Klemm and Johanna (Mick Ross) Gebauer, both of Gladstone, Queensland, Australia, and Tiffany (Scott Rohloff) Gebauer of Watertown; his sisters, Terry Birgmann of IL and Christel Blankenship of ME; his grandchildren, Lillian Rohloff, Brynden Ross, and Kaison Ross; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family memorial service will take place.
Special thanks to the staff of SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital for the care and support shown to Peter and his family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com