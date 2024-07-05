Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Peter Paul Gebauer

Peter Paul Gebauer, 81, of Hori­con, passed away on Mon­day, July 1, 2024, at SSM Health St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal in Fond du Lac.
Peter was born the son of Ewald and Jo­hanna (Novak) Gebauer on Oc­to­ber 23, 1942, in Ger­many.
He was united in mar­riage to Sherry Get­z­man on No­vem­ber 2, 1985, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Hori­con.
Peter had worked as a metal fin­isher and re­tired from MEC in Mayville after 17 years.
He was a mem­ber of Zion Lutheran Church in Hori­con.
In his spare time, Peter and his wife, Sherry, loved to travel and had many trips all over the coun­try and abroad. One of his fa­vorite trips he al­ways looked for­ward to were their trips up to Door County and es­pe­cially Wash­ing­ton Is­land. Peter en­joyed most of his time being out­doors and tak­ing care of his gar­dens and beau­ti­ful roses. After a hard day of work, you would find him sit­ting out on the deck with a cold drink in his hand. He was proud of his Ger­man and Aus­tralian her­itage and was an ex­cel­lent cook spe­cial­iz­ing in his many Ger­man spe­cial­ties.
Peter was a proud fa­ther of his three daugh­ters, and an even more so of being a grand­fa­ther to his three pre­cious grand­chil­dren. Fam­ily meant the world to him. He al­ways loved learn­ing about their many ac­com­plish­ments. You would al­ways hear Peter share his sto­ries of when he lived in Aus­tralia, es­pe­cially when he used to ocean surf fish off the many gor­geous Aus­tralian beaches and about his time work­ing on the ocean oil rigs build­ing off­shore pipelines.
In his more re­cent years, Peter en­joyed going to the TAG Cen­ter in Mayville with his wife Sherry to ex­er­cise, but more im­por­tantly so­cial­ize with the many friends he made there. He also had a love in lis­ten­ing to many dif­fer­ent types of music, which car­ried over into his chil­dren’s lives. He al­ways loved pick­ing his weekly lot­tery num­bers and even en­joyed a trip to the casino a time or two.
Peter is sur­vived by his wife, Sherry of Hori­con; his daugh­ters, Corinna (Michael) Klemm and Jo­hanna (Mick Ross) Gebauer, both of Glad­stone, Queens­land, Aus­tralia, and Tiffany (Scott Rohloff) Gebauer of Wa­ter­town; his sis­ters, Terry Birgmann of IL and Chris­tel Blanken­ship of ME; his grand­chil­dren, Lil­lian Rohloff, Bryn­den Ross, and Kai­son Ross; fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.
Peter was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents.
A pri­vate fam­ily memo­r­ial ser­vice will take place.
Spe­cial thanks to the staff of SSM Health St. Agnes Hos­pi­tal for the care and sup­port shown to Peter and his fam­ily.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily.

