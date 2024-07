The Wait was Worth It

The Wait was Worth It Veteran’s Grandson Serves as Honor Flight Guardian GAYLE RYDSTROM JOURNALIST “I decided many years ago that I wanted to go on the Honor Flight, but I had to wait until Ethan could join me,” said Ken Gauger. The Kewaskum man is referring to his grandson. Ethan Engel turned 18 recently, which allowed him to be Ken’s guardian for the Stars & Stripes