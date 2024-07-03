Dodge County Pionier
Friedhart Lentz

Friedhart Albert Gustav Lentz, 92, of Fond du Lac, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Sage Meadows of Fond du Lac Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Friedhart was born on April 1, 1932, in the Town of Herman, the son of August and Anna (Schmidt) Lentz.
Friedhart is survived by his children, Roseann (Craig) Lewis, Laura (Phil) Reigel, Christine (Randy) Meis, Gregory Lentz and Angela (Fred) Sanborn; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Lentz.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Sage Meadows and Chaplain Jim for all their care and support.
A private service will be held.
Kohls Community Funeral Home
www.kohlsfh.com

