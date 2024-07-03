Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Bernice L. (Kintopp) Kuntz

Ber­nice L. (Kin­topp) Kuntz of Juneau, 87, passed away on Sun­day, June 30, 2024, at Clearview in Juneau, sur­rounded by her lov­ing fam­ily.
Ber­nice was born on June 2, 1937, in Alder­ley, the daugh­ter of Edwin and Leonora (Fredrick) Kin­topp.
She grad­u­ated from Win­nebago Lutheran Acad­emy in Fond du Lac with plans to be­come a teacher.
She was mar­ried on Au­gust 11, 1956 to Rus­sell R. Kuntz, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Juneau.
She was a life­long mem­ber of Zion Lutheran Church, Bur­nett. She was a Sun­day School teacher for more than 20 years and a mem­ber of the choir.
Ber­nice babysat for many chil­dren over the years in her home and she would al­ways make them part of the fam­ily. She later worked at ShopKo, Clearview, and Dol­lar Gen­eral.
A mem­ber of the Amer­i­can Le­gion Aux­il­iary Post #15 for over 65 years serv­ing as Pres­i­dent and His­to­rian. She began the Ju­nior Aux­il­iary and co­or­di­nated their ef­forts. Gen­eral Leader of the Juneau Vic­to­ri­ans 4-H club and started the Junc­tion Jays 4-H club. She was an ac­tive mem­ber of the Dodge Cen­tre His­tor­i­cal So­ci­ety in Juneau, act­ing as Pres­i­dent and later sec­re­tary for over 20 years.
Ber­nice cher­ished her fam­ily. She would make fam­ily gath­er­ings spe­cial in some way to add her spe­cial touch. Her pres­ence will be greatly missed. She en­joyed trav­el­ing, plan­ning the sum­mer road trips for the fam­ily, puz­zles, pho­tog­ra­phy, his­tory, and al­ways learn­ing.
She is sur­vived by two sons, Terry (Deb) Kuntz of De Pere, William Kuntz of Juneau; one daugh­ter, Jane (Paul Ret­tler) Hooper of Wa­ter­town; two grand­sons, Adam (Mon­ica) Hooper of Iron Ridge, Kyle (Megan) Kuntz of De Pere; one grand­daugh­ter, Stephanie (Do­minic) Reine­rio of De Pere; three great-grand­sons, Beck­ham Reine­rio, Zeke Reine­rio, Ryker Kuntz; three great-grand­daugh­ters, Rylee Hooper, Averie Hooper, Harper Kuntz; one sis­ter, LaV­erne Fis­cher of Waupun; dear­est friend of the fam­ily, Roger Hooper of Cham­pion, MI; nieces, nephews, rel­a­tives and friends.
She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her hus­band in 1990; one in­fant son, Cur­tis Kuntz; two sis­ters, Mil­dred Hamil­ton and Shirley Kin­topp; one step-grand­son, Danny Hooper.
A vis­i­ta­tion was held on July 5, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Bur­nett. Fu­neral ser­vices fol­lowed at noon at the church in Bur­nett. The Rev. Tim­o­thy Sal­lach of­fi­ci­ated. Grave­side ser­vices were at Juneau City Ceme­tery, Juneau, at 2:15 p.m.
In lieu of flow­ers con­sider memo­ri­als to Zion Lutheran Church, Bur­nett.
The Koepsell-Mur­ray Fu­neral Home in Beaver Dam is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

