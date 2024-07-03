Bernice L. (Kintopp) Kuntz
Bernice L. (Kintopp) Kuntz of Juneau, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Clearview in Juneau, surrounded by her loving family.
Bernice was born on June 2, 1937, in Alderley, the daughter of Edwin and Leonora (Fredrick) Kintopp.
She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac with plans to become a teacher.
She was married on August 11, 1956 to Russell R. Kuntz, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Juneau.
She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, Burnett. She was a Sunday School teacher for more than 20 years and a member of the choir.
Bernice babysat for many children over the years in her home and she would always make them part of the family. She later worked at ShopKo, Clearview, and Dollar General.
A member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #15 for over 65 years serving as President and Historian. She began the Junior Auxiliary and coordinated their efforts. General Leader of the Juneau Victorians 4-H club and started the Junction Jays 4-H club. She was an active member of the Dodge Centre Historical Society in Juneau, acting as President and later secretary for over 20 years.
Bernice cherished her family. She would make family gatherings special in some way to add her special touch. Her presence will be greatly missed. She enjoyed traveling, planning the summer road trips for the family, puzzles, photography, history, and always learning.
She is survived by two sons, Terry (Deb) Kuntz of De Pere, William Kuntz of Juneau; one daughter, Jane (Paul Rettler) Hooper of Watertown; two grandsons, Adam (Monica) Hooper of Iron Ridge, Kyle (Megan) Kuntz of De Pere; one granddaughter, Stephanie (Dominic) Reinerio of De Pere; three great-grandsons, Beckham Reinerio, Zeke Reinerio, Ryker Kuntz; three great-granddaughters, Rylee Hooper, Averie Hooper, Harper Kuntz; one sister, LaVerne Fischer of Waupun; dearest friend of the family, Roger Hooper of Champion, MI; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1990; one infant son, Curtis Kuntz; two sisters, Mildred Hamilton and Shirley Kintopp; one step-grandson, Danny Hooper.
A visitation was held on July 5, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Burnett. Funeral services followed at noon at the church in Burnett. The Rev. Timothy Sallach officiated. Graveside services were at Juneau City Cemetery, Juneau, at 2:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers consider memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, Burnett.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com