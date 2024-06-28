Lucille R. Bassill, 92, of Campbellsport went home to her Lord on Friday, June 28, 2024, with her beloved family gathered with her at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport.

She was born in the Town of Ashford on the family homestead on November 19, 1931, the daughter of Clarence and Cecilia (nee Foy) Rohlinger. On September 26, 1953, Lucille was united in marriage to Sylvester Bassill at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport.

Lucille worked at Koenigs Apparel, doing bookkeeping at Bauer’s Mill and then at St. Joseph Convent in Campbellsport in food service before retiring. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, the Christian Women, the Mission Sewing Circle and Loaves and Fishes. She enjoyed going to the casinos, but most important was time spent with family and going to the grandchildren’s events.

Survivors include her children, Patrick (Donna) Bassill, Michael (Gail) Bassill, Judith Bassill, and Sandra (Bruce) Balson; grandchildren, Nick (Bridget) Bassill, Lisa (Jacob) Turowski, Jenny Bassill, Matthew (Lindsay) Balson, Jacob (Taylor) Balson, and Ashley Balson; great-grandchildren, Hazel, Ellie, Josie, McKenzie, Theo, Penny, Adelaide, and Avery; brother, Daniel (Donna) Rohlinger; sisters, Alice Carpenter, Rose (Roger) Ramthun, and Joan (Syl) Neis; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Syl; brother, Eugene (Helen) Rohlinger; sisters, Marion (John) Karoses and Therese Rohlinger; and brother-in-law, Lee Carpenter.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Sunday, July 7, at 4 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Serenity Villa for their exceptional care of Lucille for the past 6 years and to the staff of Preceptor Hospice.

In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew’s Parish or Special Olympics.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family