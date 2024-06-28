Campbellsport News
Posted on

Lucille R. Bassill

Lucille R. Bassill Lucille R. Bassill

Lucille R. Bassill, 92, of Campbellsport went home to her Lord on Friday, June 28, 2024, with her beloved family gathered with her at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport.
She was born in the Town of Ashford on the family homestead on November 19, 1931, the daughter of Clarence and Cecilia (nee Foy) Rohlinger. On September 26, 1953, Lucille was united in marriage to Sylvester Bassill at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport.

Lucille worked at Koenigs Apparel, doing bookkeeping at Bauer’s Mill and then at St. Joseph Convent in Campbellsport in food service before retiring. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, the Christian Women, the Mission Sewing Circle and Loaves and Fishes. She enjoyed going to the casinos, but most important was time spent with family and going to the grandchildren’s events.

Survivors include her children, Patrick (Donna) Bassill, Michael (Gail) Bassill, Judith Bassill, and Sandra (Bruce) Balson; grandchildren, Nick (Bridget) Bassill, Lisa (Jacob) Turowski, Jenny Bassill, Matthew (Lindsay) Balson, Jacob (Taylor) Balson, and Ashley Balson; great-grandchildren, Hazel, Ellie, Josie, McKenzie, Theo, Penny, Adelaide, and Avery; brother, Daniel (Donna) Rohlinger; sisters, Alice Carpenter, Rose (Roger) Ramthun, and Joan (Syl) Neis; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Syl; brother, Eugene (Helen) Rohlinger; sisters, Marion (John) Karoses and Therese Rohlinger; and brother-in-law, Lee Carpenter.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Sunday, July 7, at 4 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Serenity Villa for their exceptional care of Lucille for the past 6 years and to the staff of Preceptor Hospice.

In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew’s Parish or Special Olympics.

“Thanks for coming”

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Melvin M. Stoffel
Campbellsport News

Melvin M. Stoffel

Melvin M. Stoffel, 87, of Campbellsport went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at his...

Posted on

Marvin George Franke
Dodge County Pionier

Marvin George Franke

Marvin George Franke, age 88, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2024,...

Posted on

Richard J. Skudlarczyk
Campbellsport News

Richard J. Skudlarczyk

Richard J. Skudlarczyk, 97, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2024, at his home. He was born on...

Posted on

Paul Brian Sukowatey
Dodge County Pionier

Paul Brian Sukowatey

Paul Brian Sukowatey, age 56 from South Byron, passed into eternal peace and the loving arms of his...

Posted on

Kewaskum Statesman

Barbara York

Barbara York, 86, mother, teacher, accomplished traveler, arts aficionado, expert bridge player,...

Posted on

Stanley B. Immel
Campbellsport News

Stanley B. Immel

Stanley B. Immel, 80, of the Town of Osceola, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at...

Posted on