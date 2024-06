RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR School’s out! Can you think of a better reason to drive safely? No matter how long it’s been a reminder never hurts. Cruising down any side street remain vigilant, eyes peeled and always cognizant about children playing on their front lawns. Only inches shy of traffic. The kicked ball which rolls out onto the blacktop may soon be followed by