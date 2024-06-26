Melvin M. Stoffel, 87, of Campbellsport went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at his home with his loving family gathered around him.

He was born on the family homestead near Campbellsport, in the same house where he died, on October 16, 1936, the son of Frank and Otillia (nee Rohlinger) Stoffel. On September 24, 1960, Melvin was united in marriage to Genevieve J. Galligan at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport, where they continue to be members.

Melvin served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959, and was stationed in Korea. He was the manager of F/S Feed Mill in Campbellsport for many years and also farmed on the family homestead. Melvin was an active member of the Campbellsport Fire Department and Ambulance Service, serving as a captain for a number of years. He enjoyed playing in family softball games and restoring old tractors.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Genny; children, Ann (David) Zangl, John (Judy) Stoffel, Terri (Ed) Stoffel, and Joseph (Lee) Stoffel; grandchildren, Tyler Zangl, Hailey (Matt) Soltis, Jamie (Jim) Stein, Krystal (Jason) Scott, Ashley (special friend, Jim) McCray, and Avery, Porter, and Leighton Stoffel; great-grandchildren, Mathias and Aleah; siblings, Ralph (Ruth) Stoffel, Frank (Donna) Stoffel, Jr, Katherine “Toots” (Kenneth) Jungers, Donald (Eileen) Stoffel, and Tony (Pam) Stoffel; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rolland.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, and on Monday, July 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.

The family extends a special thank you to the many family and friends who have helped the family during these last few years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital are appreciated.

The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com

