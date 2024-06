K.H.S. Students Ready to Rock Summerfest Stage

K.H.S. Students Ready to Rock Summerfest Stage BREANNA RICE JOURNALIST The XI Project garage band, made up of Kewaskum High School (KHS) students, Eddie Prochnow and Izak Pintor, are one of the few youth bands set to take the Summerfest stage this Saturday, June 29. “I’m honored to be one of the ten bands chosen out of all of Wisconsin [to perform], and with only two players at