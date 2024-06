RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR You’d think a fella born and raised in the country, in fact lived his entire life there, ought to know better. Leastwise the son and grandson of farmers. Whose maternal grandpa was also a hired hand. And you would, of course, be wrong. Other than distinguishing a Holstein from a Hereford besides black Angus, haven’t a clue about different