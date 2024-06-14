Michael D. Braun, 64, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Michael was born on February 4, 1960, in Beaver Dam to Dwayne and Carol (Rosenmeier) Braun.

He was employed with Mayville Tire Co. for 30 years until his retirement.

Mike was married to Deborah Diels on July 30, 1988, in Beaver Dam.

Mike enjoyed being in the outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, taking outdoor trips, or camping. He enjoyed watching racing especially Indy Car. Mike had a great sense of humor with a bit of sarcasm. He truly put family ahead of everything else. He loved his grandkids and being a grandpa was the job he loved best.

Mike is survived by his wife, Debbie, of Beaver Dam; his children, Ryan Braun (Amy Hoppenjan) of Neenah, JoAnne (Ryan) Callies of Beaver Dam and Brad (Erica) Howland of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren, Audrey, Braxton, Kasyn, Drake, Hunter, and Lydia; his mother, Carol Braun of Beaver Dam; siblings, Steve (Lisa) Braun of Indianapolis, IN, Susie Braun of Bloomington, IN, and Gary (Dana) Braun of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Jim (Bonnie) Diels of Beaver Dam; a special aunt, Henrietta Drake; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne; a sister in infancy, Jennifer; and his grandparents.

A memorial gathering was held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

Share







