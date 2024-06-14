Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Deborah A. Bunkelman

Deborah A. “Deb” Bunkelman, 66, of the town of Kewaskum, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

 

Deb was born on July 27, 1957, in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Wallace and Marion Kuehl. On December 31, 1995, she was united in marriage to Lee Bunkelman at their home in the town of Kewaskum. Deb earned her LPN license with honors from Moraine Park Technical College in 2003. Following her graduation, she worked at Cedar Community in West Bend, and later joined Kwik Trip, also in West Bend. A lover of nature, Deb took pleasure in gardening, bird-watching, and culinary arts. Her cherished possession was a 2012 Mini Cooper S, which she delighted in driving.

 

Those Deb leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Lee; two sons, Jason (Erin) Kuehl and Adam (Heather) Bunkelman; three grandchildren, Tyler Kuehl, Kendyl Kuehl, and Callen Bunkelman; three brothers, David, Keith, and Kevin Kuehl; her brothers-in-law, Larry (Jan), Lloyd (Linda), and Lowel (Lisa) Bunkelman; other relatives and friends.

 

In honor of Deb’s wishes, no services will be held.

 

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Deb’s arrangements. Additional information and guestbook may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

