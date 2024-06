Washington County Fifth Annual Freedom Day Juneteenth Celebration

Washington County Fifth Annual Freedom Day Juneteenth Celebration In recognition of the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery, Washington County is hosting its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration of Freedom Day on Wednesday, June 19, at 11 a.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County (925 N. Silverbrook Dr. in West Bend). The county is partnering with the Boys & Girls