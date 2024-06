Abel Dairy Farms Near Eden will Host Fond du Lac County’s Breakfast on the Farm

Abel Dairy Farms Near Eden will Host Fond du Lac County’s Breakfast on the Farm GAYLE RYDSTROM CONTRIBUTOR The original Abel farm was purchased by Johan Abel in 1857. It’s believed there were 100 acres on the original farm. The current farm runs about 3,000 acres; 1,100 acres owned by the family and about 1,900 acres are rented. The Abel Dairy Farm also buys crops off another 2,000 acres